Stamp Day Marks Day One of "Macao 2026" as International Experts Unveil the Wonders of the Miniature World

MACAU, June 26 - On 26 June, the Macao 2026 Specialized World Stamp Exhibition officially commenced, kicking off the six-day philatelic extravaganza with “Stamp Day” as its opening theme. The first day brought together postal representatives and philatelic experts from around the world, guiding visitors through an immersive exploration of stamp production and design craftsmanship.

The inaugural day featured a rich and engaging series of seminars, fostering international philatelic and cultural exchanges. At midday, Ms. Christine Böhmwalder, Head of Philately, Liechtenstein Post, and Mr. Cynthia Li, Chief Representative in Asia-Pacific Region, Liechtenstein Post, graced the stage to present "Greetings from the 'Kingdom of Stamps' — Liechtenstein," lifting the veil on the legendary stamp nation. In the afternoon, Mr. Jackie Chang, Head of Overseas Division, Henan Posts and Telecommunications Technology Co., Ltd., delivered a speech titled "Miniature World, Crafted Stamp Soul", offering a deep-dive analysis of the printing processes and core technologies behind classic stamps. Following this, renowned Hong Kong philatelist Mr. Stephen Chan shared invaluable practical expertise with enthusiasts in his presentation, " Collecting Stamps to Creating Exhibits".

The exhibition's opening day drew a massive crowd of residents and tourists eager to catch a first glimpse, creating a vibrant atmosphere. Tomorrow (27 June) will welcome “Postcard Day,” and the public is invited to attend and experience more exciting activities in person.

Exhibition Details