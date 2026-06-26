UM hosts symposium on biomedical sciences

MACAU, June 26 - The 12th Macau Symposium on Biomedical Sciences, organised by the Faculty of Health Sciences (FHS) of the University of Macau (UM), opened today (26). Held under the theme ‘Challenging’, the three-day symposium has brought together over 200 leading scholars, researchers, medical professionals, and faculty and students from around the world to explore opportunities and challenges in biomedical sciences, share the latest research findings and innovative technologies, and foster interdisciplinary collaboration and international exchange.

In his speech, UM Vice Rector Rui Martins said that the Macau Symposium on Biomedical Sciences, organised by the Faculty of Health Sciences (FHS) since its inception in 2014, serves as a high-level platform for academic exchange, enabling biomedical experts from around the world to present cutting-edge research, foster cross-regional and interdisciplinary collaboration, and drive innovation in biomedical sciences. He also mentioned that FHS will be officially restructured into Faculty of Medicine on 1 August this year. In addition, UM will collaborate with the University of Lisbon in Portugal to launch a clinical medicine programme. Leveraging the strengths and resources of both universities, this partnership will nurture medical professionals with a global outlook and strong expertise, thereby contributing to the advancement of healthcare in Macao.

Chuxia Deng, dean of FHS, noted that this year’s symposium centres on 11 frontier areas of biomedical research. These include technology development, biomaterials, nanomedicine, cancer biology and immunotherapy, omics and AI, stem cells, autophagy, fungi in one health, metabolic diseases, population health, and new technology.

During the plenary sessions, several internationally renowned scientists present their groundbreaking research in life sciences and medicine. Haifan Lin, member of the US National Academy of Sciences, delivers a presentation on ‘The Piwi–piRNA Pathway: A New Paradigm of Genetic Regulation’, highlighting recent advances in genetic regulatory mechanisms. Gao Shaorong, academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, shares findings and technological breakthroughs in the development of stem cell-derived blastoids and embryoids. Hung Mien-Chie, academician of Academia Sinica, explores the interplay between ribonucleases, receptor tyrosine kinases, and immunotherapy. Xu Tian, fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, introduces innovative applications of large life language models in disease diagnosis, prevention, and treatment. Noboru Mizhushima, professor at the University of Tokyo, presents significant findings on the role of autophagy in enhancing neuronal resilience and maintaining nervous system health.

In the parallel sessions, 36 experts from home and abroad discuss key challenges in biomedical research, including health issues associated with population ageing, the increasing burden of cancer and chronic diseases, and emerging infectious diseases and global public health risks. The role of artificial intelligence and big data in advancing precision medicine and personalised treatment is also a major focus. In addition, leading scholars share the latest breakthroughs in nanomedicine, biomaterials, and stem cell research, demonstrating the wide-ranging applications of cutting-edge technologies in disease diagnosis, treatment, and health management. The symposium also features a poster session showcasing over 120 outstanding posters, which are evaluated by a judging panel, with awards presented to selected entries.

As a flagship academic event of FHS, the Macau Symposium on Biomedical Sciences serves as a high-level international platform for academic exchange and for advancing biomedical research and innovation. Over the years, the symposium has drawn more than 4,000 participants from different countries and regions, including experts, scholars and researchers, as well as faculty members and students from higher education institutions.