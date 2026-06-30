Every 3.6 seconds a person dies of hunger. 75% are children. New Technologies, Action Plan will solve world hunger.
Every 3.6 seconds a person dies of hunger. 75% of them are children.
A vulture is seen in the background of this world famous picture waiting for this child to die because he couldn't make it to a feeding station in a famine in Sudan in 1993.
The UN estimates that 800 million go to bed hungry.GREEN BAY, WI, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every 3.6 Seconds A Person Dies Of Hunger. 75% Are Children.
New Technologies, This Action Plan Will Solve World Hunger.
This Action Plan is designed to make Aquaponic and Hydroponic Teaching Systems available in schools and provide online video training in multiple languages to teach students, educators, parents and communities how to grow life-saving fish and plants, and buy or build and maintain home-based, community and commercial feeding systems.
Here's what you can do to help eliminate the suffering.
Download and share the White Paper at MarketingConsultantsGroup.com/technology.
Download and share this Action Plan at MarketingConsultantsGroup.com/action-plan.
Ronnie Schmidt, CEO
Marketing Consultants Group LLC
+1 800-330-8908 ext. 807
Ronnie.Schmidt@MarketingConsultantsGroup.com
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