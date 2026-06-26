FLEOA Launches 'The Untold Stories' Video Series Highlighting America's Federal Law Enforcement Professionals

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association ( FLEOA ), with support from the FLEOA Foundation, is proud to announce the launch of "The Untold Stories," a new video series dedicated to shining a spotlight on the men and women of federal law enforcement and the critical work they perform every day to keep America safe.The series will feature approximately two dozen video profiles showcasing federal agencies, their missions, and the professionals who serve within them. Featured agencies will include the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), United States Secret Service, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), Department of Justice (DOJ), and others.Through personal stories and firsthand perspectives, "The Untold Stories" will offer a closer look at the challenges, sacrifices, and accomplishments that often go unseen by the public. The series will also explore the evolving security landscape facing our nation and the dedicated professionals working to meet those challenges."Federal law enforcement officers frequently perform extraordinary work with little public recognition," said FLEOA National President Mathew Silverman. "This series is an opportunity to tell those stories, highlight the people behind the badge, and help Americans better understand the vital role federal law enforcement plays in protecting our communities and our nation."For decades, FLEOA has served as the nation's largest nonpartisan professional association representing federal law enforcement officers. In addition to advocating for officers and their families, the organization works to strengthen public awareness and understanding of the federal law enforcement profession. By sharing the experiences of those who serve, FLEOA seeks to foster greater trust, appreciation, and support for the mission of keeping America safe.Episodes of "The Untold Stories" will be released across multiple platforms, including social media, Pray.com, and YouTube.Additional information, episode releases, and featured agency profiles will be announced in the coming weeks.###FLEOA serves more than 34,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, who serve across more than 65 agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal law enforcement through the legislative process.

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