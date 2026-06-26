Lee Contracting Expands Into Florida With Acquisition of Cathcart Construction Company

100% Employee Owned

Michigan-based employee-owned industrial and infrastructure contractor enters the Florida water infrastructure market with its third acquisition in three years

PONTIAC, MI, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lee Contracting, Inc. announced today that Cathcart Construction Company (CCC), a central Florida infrastructure contractor specializing in water systems and infrastructure, has become a wholly owned subsidiary. The acquisition is Lee Contracting's first outside Michigan and its third since 2023 — extending the company's regional footprint, strengthening its water infrastructure capabilities, and diversifying its revenue base into one of the country's fastest-growing infrastructure markets.

CCC is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida, with a branch office in the Tampa Bay Area. The company employs nearly 300 people and has delivered high-quality water infrastructure projects across central Florida since its founding in 1991. CCC will continue to operate under its own name, out of its existing locations, with no changes to its leadership or workforce.

"As a 100% employee-owned company, reinvesting our profits to drive long-term value is a top priority. CCC has built a strong business in a high-demand market, and this acquisition diversifies our revenue, extends our geographic reach, and positions both organizations to grow together. We're glad to have them with us." — Frederick E. Cauley, President and CEO, Lee Contracting, Inc.

Florida's water infrastructure market reflects the state's sustained population growth and the increasing demand for reliable, modern water systems. CCC's established position in that market — built over three decades of project delivery and deep client relationships — made it a natural fit for Lee Contracting's disciplined growth strategy.

The acquisition follows Lee Contracting's 2023 acquisition of Johnston Contracting Inc. (JCI), a mid-Michigan earthwork and underground utilities contractor with nearly seven decades of experience, and its 2025 acquisition of Midwest Power Systems Inc. (MPS), a water and wastewater contractor with more than 200 treatment plant projects across Michigan, northern Ohio, and Indiana. Together, Lee Contracting and its subsidiaries now employ more than 900 people.

For Lee Contracting's employee owners, the acquisition represents a meaningful step in building long-term enterprise value. Lee's employee-owned structure means the people doing the work share directly in the value they create — a model that now extends to CCC's team and to the Florida market they serve.

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About Lee Contracting, Inc.: Lee Contracting, Inc. is a 100% employee-owned industrial and infrastructure contractor headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan. With locations in Grand Rapids, Midland and Grand Blanc, MI, the company serves manufacturers, utilities, municipalities and other clients with complex construction and maintenance needs, bringing together 13+ in-house trades under a single point of accountability. Including Johnston Contracting Inc. (JCI), Midwest Power Systems Inc. (MPS), and Cathcart Construction Company (CCC), Lee Contracting and its affiliates employ more than 900 people. leecontracting.com

About Cathcart Construction Company: Cathcart Construction Company is a Florida-based infrastructure contractor specializing in water systems and infrastructure. With a primary office in Winter Springs, Florida, and a branch in the Tampa Bay Area, CCC delivers water infrastructure projects across central Florida. cathcartconstructioncompany.com

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