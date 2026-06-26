Letsia Strengthens Global Presence at WMF 2026 Through AI Innovation and HyperDC Expansion

Mohamed Rabie Moawad Letsia WMF 2026

Letsia showcases AI solutions at WMF 2026 and unveils strategic progress on its SAR 50M HyperDC project in Riyadh.

Our participation at WMF 2026 represents an important step in Letsia’s global expansion strategy and our commitment to sustainable digital infrastructure.” — Mohamed Rabie Moawad

BOLOGNA, BOLOGNA, ITALY, June 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Letsia Holding strengthened its international presence through its participation in We Make Future (WMF) 2026, one of the world’s largest events dedicated to technology, artificial intelligence, innovation, and entrepreneurship. The event took place in Bologna, Italy, at the BolognaFiere Exhibition Center, from June 24 to June 26, 2026, bringing together thousands of startups, investors, and industry experts from around the world.

The group was represented by Mohamed Rabie Moawad – Chairman of Letsia Holding, where Letsia held a series of strategic meetings and high-level discussions with investors, companies, and organizations focused on digital infrastructure and future technologies, aimed at exploring partnership opportunities and presenting the group’s expansion strategy.

As part of its participation, Letsia also joined the official exhibition area of WMF, where the group showcased a number of its Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions and products, highlighting its ongoing efforts in digital transformation, intelligent automation, cloud services, and advanced data technologies.

One of the key highlights of Letsia’s participation was the presentation of its flagship infrastructure project, Letsia HyperDC, a strategic initiative currently being developed in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, focused on building a Green Data Center and Enterprise Cloud platform to support the increasing demand for cloud computing and advanced digital infrastructure across the region.

The group also held a dedicated meeting with Saudi Make The Future, during which both parties discussed the project’s roadmap, future opportunities, and its role in supporting Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation journey in alignment with Vision 2030.

During the discussions, Letsia revealed that the first phase of Letsia HyperDC carries an investment value of SAR 50 million, reflecting the group’s strong commitment to developing sustainable and next-generation infrastructure designed to support enterprise cloud workloads, AI systems, and advanced digital services.

Commenting on the participation, Mohamed Rabie Moawad stated:

“Our participation at WMF 2026 represents an important milestone in Letsia’s international expansion strategy and our commitment to building strong partnerships within global innovation ecosystems. Through this event, we had the opportunity to showcase our technologies and discuss strategic projects such as HyperDC, which we believe represents the future of sustainable digital infrastructure in the region.”

He added that Letsia remains focused on building an integrated ecosystem that combines technology, investment, digital infrastructure, and artificial intelligence, with clear plans for regional and international expansion in the coming years.

This participation marks another step in Letsia Holding’s broader global strategy to strengthen its position in innovation-driven industries and establish long-term strategic relationships with investors, partners, and decision-makers across the technology sector.

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