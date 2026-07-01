United Asset Sales Announces Online Auction of Advanced Aerospace & Powder Metallurgy Manufacturing Facility

2017 MAZAK VC-500A/5X 5-AXIS CNC VERTICAL MACHINING CENTER

Manufacturers are invited to bid on aerospace, microelectronics, and powder metallurgy equipment during the online auction of Santier, Inc. closing on July 15.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United Asset Sales has announced an exclusive online auction featuring the complete assets of Santier, Inc., a highly specialized aerospace, microelectronics, and powder metallurgy manufacturing facility located in San Diego, California.

The online auction will close on Wednesday, July 15, presenting manufacturers worldwide with a rare opportunity to acquire late-model CNC machining centers, powder compaction presses, sintering furnaces, precision inspection equipment, and support machinery from a sophisticated high-technology manufacturing operation.

Santier supplied precision-manufactured components and advanced electronic packaging solutions for demanding aerospace, defense, microelectronics, photonics, and advanced materials applications. The facility’s equipment reflects decades of investment in high-precision manufacturing technologies and quality production systems.

Featured assets include:

• Mazak VC-500A/5X Full 5-Axis Vertical Machining Center

• Mazak VC-500C Vertical Machining Center with Automatic Pallet Changer

• Haas VF-4SS Vertical Machining Centers

• Mori Seiki NH4000 Horizontal Machining Center

• Mitsubishi Wire EDM Systems

• Sutinen & Associates Powder-Mate PM-250 250-Ton Powder Compaction Presses

• Continuous Mesh Belt Sintering Furnaces

• Mitutoyo Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM)

• Mitutoyo Quick Vision Optical Inspection System

• Precision grinding, lapping, finishing equipment, tooling, material handling equipment, and complete plant support assets

“This auction represents one of the more unique advanced manufacturing opportunities we’ve brought to market,” said Roy Gamityan, Auctioneer of United Asset Sales. “The combination of 5-axis CNC machining, powder metallurgy processing, precision metrology, and thermal processing equipment is rarely offered together in a single sale. We expect interest from aerospace manufacturers, defense contractors, powder metallurgy companies, precision machine shops, contract manufacturers, and industrial equipment buyers throughout North America and internationally.”

Inspection opportunities will be available prior to the auction close. Complete asset descriptions, photographs, registration information, and bidding details are available through United Asset Sales.

Auction Details

Auction Type: Online Timed Auction

Auction Closes: Wednesday, July 15

Location: 10113 Carroll Canyon Road, San Diego, California

For complete information, catalog, and online bidding, visit:

www.unitedassetsales.com

About United Asset Sales

United Asset Sales is a nationwide industrial auction, liquidation, and asset disposition firm specializing in manufacturing facilities, CNC machine tools, aerospace, fabrication, foundries, plastics, and precision machining operations. With decades of experience, United Asset Sales delivers comprehensive marketing programs that connect industrial assets with qualified buyers worldwide.

Media Contact:

Roy Gamityan

Auctioneer

United Asset Sales

www.unitedassetsales.com

roy@unitedassetsales.com

818-264-4232

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