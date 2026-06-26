Napa Vineyard Estate Pending Sale for $10.15M in 77 Days via Concierge Auctions' New Global Wine & Vineyards Division

Historic 42-acre St. Helena estate and winery pending sale in cooperation with Sotheby’s International Realty – Wine Country

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions announced today that Benessere Vineyards––a rare Napa Valley vineyard estate with extensive winery entitlements and a private residence in the heart of St. Helena, CA––is pending sale for $10.15M in just 77 days of auction marketing. Offered in cooperation with Jamie Spratling and Kevin McDonald of Sotheby’s International Realty – Wine Country, the sale marks a milestone for Concierge Auctions as the inaugural transaction under its newly launched Global Wine & Vineyard Division, the only auction platform dedicated exclusively to winery, vineyard, and wine-country real estate worldwide.

“Benessere Vineyards brought together everything that makes wine-country real estate so compelling—a storied family legacy, established operations, and an irreplaceable Napa Valley location,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-founder of Concierge Auctions. “From the beginning, we saw tremendous potential to bring greater transparency, reach, and efficiency to this highly specialized segment of the luxury market. The response to this offering reinforces that buyers around the world are actively seeking iconic vineyard and winery properties and that our platform is uniquely positioned to connect them with these opportunities.”

“This property offered an exceptionally rare combination of established vineyard operations, expansion potential, a private residence and a premier St. Helena location,” Spratling added. “The auction process helped create meaningful engagement from qualified buyers internationally and ultimately delivered a successful outcome for all parties involved.”

“Our family built something truly special here, and we're grateful to see the estate transition to a new owner who can build upon that foundation,” said John Benish, who sold the home along with his four siblings. “As we move on to other opportunities, we are excited to see what comes next for Benessere.”

Established by the Benish family in the 1990s, Benessere Vineyards encompasses more than 42 acres along the Napa Valley floor and Napa River, including approximately 29 acres of planted vines, a fully operational winery, tasting room, and a residential living space. The property also offers pre-WDO entitlements supporting future expansion opportunities.

Known as the heart of Napa Valley, St. Helena is home to world-class dining, wineries, and boutique retail, with destinations such as The Charter Oak, PRESS Restaurant, and Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch nearby. The property is approximately 75 miles from San Francisco, with convenient access via Napa County Airport.

Images of the property may be viewed here. All photography is credited to Ned Bonzi and Daniel Wilson.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury real estate auctions for clients. Still run by our co-founder, our platform is enhanced with deep auction expertise, heritage, innovation, and access to an unmatched database of high-net-worth buyers. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells.



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