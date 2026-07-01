ProLegal Expands Pre-Settlement Funding Into Kansas as the State's New Consumer Legal Funding Law Takes Effect

ProLegal launches pre-settlement funding for personal injury plaintiffs in Kansas. ProLegal corporate logo The ProLegal icon logo used across digital platforms

ProLegal now offers transparent, non-recourse pre-settlement funding to Kansas personal injury plaintiffs under the state's new consumer legal funding law.

Kansas didn't just open a market. It wrote our playbook into law.” — Patrick Babaian, Founder and CEO, ProLegal

GLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProLegal , the legal funding and technology company built to bring fairness and transparency to the personal injury ecosystem, today announced that it has launched pre-settlement funding for personal injury plaintiffs across Kansas, coinciding with the effective date of the state's new Transparency in Consumer Legal Funding Act, House Bill 2518. The new law takes effect today, opening one of the country's newest funding markets to injured Kansans for the first time.Signed into law by Governor Laura Kelly on April 9, 2026, after passing both chambers of the Kansas Legislature with unanimous, bipartisan support, HB 2518 establishes the first clear legal framework for consumer legal funding in the state. Until now, funding providers were effectively locked out of Kansas because state regulators classified these advances as loans. The new law corrects that. It affirms that consumer legal funding is not a loan, and it requires non-recourse agreements, plain-language contracts, full disclosure of fees and repayment, and a cancellation window that lets consumers walk away without penalty.For ProLegal, those requirements are not an adjustment. They are the standard the company has operated by since day one."Kansas didn't just open a market. It wrote our playbook into law," said Patrick Babaian, Founder and CEO of ProLegal. "Transparency, plain-language contracts, no hidden fees, and a non-recourse promise that protects the plaintiff if the case does not win. We have done business this way from the very beginning. Now an entire state has made it the standard, and we could not be more eager to get to work for Kansans."Pre-settlement funding gives injured plaintiffs access to non-recourse cash while their cases move through the legal system, so they can cover rent, groceries, medical costs, and everyday living expenses without being pressured into an early, lowball settlement. Because the funding is non-recourse, if the case does not succeed, the plaintiff owes ProLegal nothing.ProLegal's approach sets it apart in an industry that injured people have long had reason to distrust. The company works directly with plaintiffs and their attorneys with no brokers taking a commission and independent capital that answers to clients rather than to a bank."Too many funding companies treat injured people as line items and budget for their cases to fail," Babaian said. "We built ProLegal to do the opposite. Kansas plaintiffs deserve a partner who is on their side from the first call to the final check, and that is exactly what they are getting."The Kansas launch continues a period of rapid momentum for ProLegal. The company was recently ranked No. 18 on Inc.'s 2026 Regionals: Pacific list after posting more than 513% growth, and it was named to Inc.'s Best Workplaces of 2026 in the Legal Industry category. The move into Kansas is also part of a broader growth strategy that extends well beyond U.S. borders, with ProLegal actively expanding internationally into Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.Kansas plaintiffs and the attorneys who represent them can learn more about ProLegal Funding and begin applications today at https://www.prolegal.com/pre-settlement-funding About ProLegal ProLegal is a legal support and technology company built to bring fairness, transparency, and modern infrastructure to the personal injury ecosystem. What began as a pre-settlement funding company has grown into a full suite of solutions built around four core offerings: ProLegal Funding, ProLegal Rides, ProLegal Growth, and ProLegal Live. ProLegal serves injured plaintiffs and the attorneys who represent them with non-recourse funding, transparent pricing, and technology that keeps cases and clients moving forward. Headquartered in Glendale, California, ProLegal is expanding across the United States and internationally into Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Learn more at https://www.prolegal.com

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