Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier and Roku Announce Resolution of Digital Privacy Enforcement Action

Tallahassee, Fla—Attorney General James Uthmeier and Roku, Inc. announced a negotiated resolution of Florida’s enforcement action filed under the Florida Digital Bill of Rights. Under the agreement, Roku will enhance its child protection features by offering parents greater control over their children’s streaming experience. This resolution does not include any finding of wrongdoing or civil fine.

Roku has agreed to invest in the engineering resources necessary to implement these changes, estimated at $25 million, reflecting a significant financial and operational commitment to this effort. Implementation efforts are expected to begin immediately, with full deployment nationwide anticipated within twelve months.

The parties worked cooperatively throughout the resolution process and acknowledged each other’s good-faith efforts in reaching an early and voluntary agreement that advances consumer and child protections while providing a clear framework for compliance.

“This resolution ensures that meaningful safeguards will be implemented to protect the privacy and personal data for all children,” said Attorney General James Uthmeier. “We appreciate Roku’s cooperation in working toward a solution that provides tools for parents to decide how their children’s data are used.”

Roku issued the following statement:

We appreciate the constructive engagement with Attorney General Uthmeier and are focused on implementing these enhancements promptly and effectively. Protecting children’s privacy and empowering parents with choice over their family’s streaming experience are priorities for Roku. We are proud of the protections we have built and are pleased to continue strengthening them with today’s announcement.

Media Contact:

Roku: CorpPR@roku.com

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