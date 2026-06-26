Natasha Owens Isn't Backing Down: Releases New 'Democrats Version' of Controversial 'TDS’ Video

Natasha Owens, "TDS (featuring Alex Stein #99)" Natasha Owens (Radiate Music)

Updated release swaps celebrity cameos for Democratic political figures as conversation around the controversial satire continues

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following widespread media attention, millions of online impressions, and continued public debate surrounding her satirical single "TDS (featuring Alex Stein #99)," award-winning recording artist Natasha Owens has released an all-new version of the music video—this time aimed squarely at the political establishment.Dubbed the "Democrats Version," the newly released video retains the original song while replacing many of the celebrity appearances from the original video with recognizable far-left political figures, offering a fresh visual take on the song's commentary about what Owens describes as "Trump Derangement Syndrome."Watch the new video here: https://youtu.be/mnik8kIwzU0 The original release sparked extensive national conversation across conservative media and social media platforms, while also generating significant backlash toward Owens, including numerous online death threats.Rather than backing away from the controversy, Owens says the response inspired her to create an updated version that sharpens the video's political focus."People kept asking for another version, and we listened," said Owens. "The song hasn't changed—but the visuals certainly have. This version puts the spotlight where many people believe it belongs. Whether people agree with me or not, I hope it encourages them to think critically, laugh a little, and engage in the conversation."The satirical anthem features comedian and political commentator Alex Stein #99, whose over-the-top style complements the video's tongue-in-cheek approach. The updated release continues Owens' tradition of blending music with cultural commentary, a formula that has made her a patriotic powerhouse.The "Democrats Version" arrives as political discourse continues to dominate headlines ahead of the 2026 midterm election season, with partisan divisions remaining at the forefront of American culture.Owens has become known for creating music that unapologetically reflects her conservative Christian worldview. While her releases have drawn criticism from opponents, they have also earned strong support from audiences who appreciate artists willing to address cultural and political issues through music.The original "TDS" single remains available on all major digital streaming platforms. Listen here: http://too.fm/tds About Natasha Owens:Once cancelled for her vocal support of President Trump and conservative values, the former Christian music mainstay has become a popular MAGA brand, vindicated by the massive success of her #1 smash hit “ Trump Won .” Despite ongoing censorship, her music has topped music charts and generated billions of social media impressions, solidifying her as a leading voice at the intersection of faith, patriotism, and culture.Owens released her long-awaited 7th studio album, That America (Radiate Music) in October. Owens has been a frequent performer at CPAC events, Mar A Lago, and many other conservative gatherings around the world. She’s had extensive media coverage including appearances on Fox News, Newsmax, Real America’s Voice, One America News Network, Huckabee, War Room with Steve Bannon, The Eric Metaxas Show, Wayne Allyn Root, Just the News Not Noise, Lindell TV with Mike Lindell, CNN, Al Jezeera, and HLN, among others.For more information, visit www.NatashaOwensMusic.com

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