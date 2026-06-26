Persian Pop Princess, Darvishi, Releases New Self-Hype Single, 'Jelo'

Photo Credit: Joey Ng (2WNTY4)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Iranian-American pop artist Darvishi has released her latest single, “ Jelo ,” an empowering bilingual anthem about pushing forward and reclaiming one's power after being filled with self-doubt. The track blends dance-pop with Persian-inspired influences with both English and Farsi lyrics. “Jelo” or “جلو” means “forward” in Farsi and was written by Darvishi alongside Addis (Known for his work with Kylee Russell, Gavvin, and DaniLeigh) and Korey Keys (known for his work with artists such as Sabrina Carpenter and Sam Kim).“I wrote ‘Jelo’ during a time when I was really questioning whether I wanted to keep pursuing music. I was dealing with a lot of self-doubt and felt stuck creatively, so I turned to the one thing I always do when I’m overwhelmed: songwriting. Instead of writing a sad song, I decided to write the kind of anthem I needed to hear myself. I wanted to write something fun, empowering, and impossible not to dance to. As I was writing, I realized the only way to overcome my self-doubt was to surround myself with things that brought me joy and to keep moving forward.” - DarvishiIn celebration of the release of the track, Darvishi teamed up with Koja Cafe to create a special drink inspired by the song. Listeners can visit the cafe today (June 26th) from 7-10 PM at Saffron & Rose in Westwood , CA, to meet Darvishi and try out the special menu. Then, on July 1st, Darvishi will also be releasing a music video for “Jelo,” which was directed by Lina Kraftsoff and choreographed by Rachel Melendres.Ahead of the release of “Jelo,” in May, Darvishi released another single, “Soltane Ghalbha” in May. She also performed a Spotlight Show at Eastalgia on May 16th, was a performer for Live Music Night at The Woods Lounge on April 23rd, and performed a show at the Kibitz Room on April 18th. To stay informed about her future music and upcoming performances, fans can find that information on her website and Instagram account.ABOUT DARVISHIKnown as the "Persian Pop Princess," Darvishi is an Iranian-American pop artist celebrated for blending modern pop with the rich melodies of her Persian heritage. Born in Washington, D.C., and now based in Los Angeles, she first made her mark with her debut single "Taste Like Summer" (2019) and 2023 EP Mockingbird. Through recent releases such as her EP, Persian Love Fantasy, and her latest single, “Jelo”, Darvishi continues to redefine her artistry. Blending English and Farsi lyrics, she creates stories that celebrate her Iranian heritage while embracing the global pop stage.Her performances at venues and festivals such as The House of Blues Anaheim, LA County Fair's Next Fest, and CSUN's SummerFest have captivated audiences with a blend of charisma, energy, and cultural pride. As a first-generation Iranian-American woman, Darvishi uses her music as a bridge between two worlds, celebrating her roots while pushing pop music into bold new territory.

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