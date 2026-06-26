TRAFFIC ALERT* Replacing Guardrail, Resurfacing Pavement I-695 W Between MD 140 & I-795

(June 25, 2026) – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will upgrade sections of guardrail and resurface pavement on the right side of westbound (outer loop) of I-695 (Baltimore Beltway) between MD 140 (Reisterstown Road) and I-795 (Northwest Expressway) in Pikesville beginning 7 p.m. Sunday, June 28. This will be a continuous right lane and right auxiliary lane closure through 9 a.m., Tuesday, June 30, weather permitting.

Beginning at 7 p.m. Sunday, crews will begin the lane closures that will be in effect for 34 hours and open by 9 a.m. Tuesday. Drivers should build additional commuting times and consider alternate routes.

The guardrail replacement and paving work is part of the $184 million Transportation Systems Management and Operations (TSMO) project​ on I-695 between I-70 and MD 43 (White Marsh Boulevard) that will ease peak-hour congestion, enhance safety and travel time reliability along I-695.

The State Highway Administrator’s contractor, Concrete General, Inc. of Gaithersburg, will use temporary traffic signs and cones to guide motorists through the work zone.

The State Highway Administration is Serious About Safety. Motorists are urged to remain alert and avoid distractions when traveling through the work zone. Motorists should obey all posted speed limits. Motorists can dial #77 on their mobile devices for roadside assistance.​