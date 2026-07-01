Sika Launches Sikalastic® Rapid PMMA for Flashing and Roofing Applications

Sikalastic Rapid-724 & Sikalastic Rapid-723 Field-applied roofing/waterproofing solution Easily conforms to irregular shapes and details

The launch of Sikalastic® Rapid PMMA represents a significant step forward in how we deliver PMMA systems and performance across Sika Roofing & Waterproofing’s solutions.” — William Bellico, Vice President, Marketing

CANTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sika Corporation – Roofing & Waterproofing is excited to introduce the next evolution of its polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) solutions under the unified Sikalastic® Rapid brand. This strategic transition brings PMMA for both flashing and field applications together under one powerful global brand, reinforcing Sika’s commitment to innovation, consistency, and performance across all roofing and waterproofing systems. The expanded portfolio not only benefits our PMMA flashing and field membrane applications, but it also offers greater flexibility, enhanced compatibility, and more choices when it comes to providing complete solutions for roofing and waterproofing in an ever more demanding market.

Flashing, Roofing, and Waterproofing Applications

Sikalastic® Rapid PMMA is a high-performance, two-component, fast-curing liquid resin used to create a seamless, fully reinforced waterproofing membrane. It can be used in both flashing applications (Sikalastic Rapid-724) and roofing/waterproofing field membrane systems (Sikalastic Rapid-723). Catalyst is added to the resin, activating the chemical curing process, and is used with fleece reinforcement to form a monolithic, self-flashing, and self-adhering reinforced membrane.

In flashing applications, it is an adaptable solution that performs exceptionally well in complex and challenging penetration details, while maintaining a clean finished appearance. In tight clearances or irregular shapes and details, it provides an easier and more effective waterproofing solution that would otherwise be difficult for standard flashing products.

Beyond detailing, it also serves as a versatile field-applied waterproofing solution for amenity decks, balconies, terraces, and other exposed surfaces. A range of color options and slip-resistant finishes allows building owners to achieve both performance and aesthetics in occupied spaces.

“The launch of Sikalastic® Rapid PMMA represents a significant step forward in how we deliver PMMA systems and performance across Sika Roofing & Waterproofing’s solutions,” said William Bellico, Vice President, Marketing. “By unifying these technologies under a single brand, we’re giving contractors and owners a more streamlined, comprehensive system that performs across a wide range of applications.”

The Sikalastic® Rapid PMMA product line supports diverse applications, including planters, fountains, pools, pedestrian traffic systems, under pavers, and complex detailing conditions. Building owners will rest assured that their investments will stay protected with proven performance products. Contractors will achieve faster, more efficient installations while delivering long-term performance.

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