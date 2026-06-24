Presentation of Slovenian foreign policy priorities to the diplomatic corps

SLOVENIA, June 24 - In a video address, Minister Kajzer outlined his vision for Slovenian foreign policy, emphasising that on the 35th anniversary of its independence, Slovenia remains committed to the values that form the foundation of Slovenian statehood: freedom, democracy, the rule of law, and respect for human rights. “Our key messages to foreign diplomats are continuity in our fundamental policies, responsibility for collective security, a commitment to good neighbourly relations and a foreign policy based on values and interests that brings tangible benefits to citizens and the economy,” said Minister Kajzer.

State Secretary Dr Stanislav Raščan confirmed that supporting Ukraine, strengthening European and Euro-Atlantic security, fostering effective multilateral cooperation, and upholding international law remain among the key priorities of Slovenia’s foreign policy. Slovenia will also pay special attention to the situation in the Middle East, as well as to strengthening economic diplomacy to promote the internationalisation of Slovenian businesses, attract investment, and foster innovative partnerships.

“Slovenia will pursue a foreign policy that is principled, realistic and beneficial – one that will ensure our country’s security and prosperity, support its citizens and businesses, and enable it to contribute responsibly to Europe and the wider international community,” said Dr Raščan.

State Secretary Tamara Weingerl Požar presented Slovenia’s European and regional priorities. She emphasised the importance of good neighbourly relations, regional cooperation in Central Europe, enhancing the European Union’s competitiveness, managing migration effectively, and upholding the rule of law. She thanked Cyprus for its work in the negotiations on the EU’s future multiannual financial framework, underlining the importance of aligning the Union’s multiannual budget with its priorities. She said that securing a substantial national envelope for Cohesion Policy and the Common Agricultural Policy is crucial for Slovenia, as is ensuring that Slovenian businesses and other stakeholders have access to funds aimed at bolstering the EU’s competitiveness and guaranteeing a fair system for financing the EU budget. Finally, she discussed the enlargement of the European Union, stating that it “remains one of the EU’s most important strategic policies for Slovenia and a key investment in peace, security and prosperity throughout Europe.”