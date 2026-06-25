35 years of Slovenia's independence celebrated in Manila

SLOVENIA, June 25 - The Embassy of Slovenia in Manila hosted a diplomatic reception to commemorate Statehood Day, bringing together key figures from the Philippine government, business sector, academia, cultural institutions, and non-governmental organizations.

In a speech highlighting her achievements, Ambassador of Slovenia in Manila Dr Smiljana Knez shone a spotlight on joint local initiatives addressing shared global challenges. These projects include water security, energy efficiency, support for women-led bee livelihood projects, and the promotion of gender equality in Mindanao’s post-conflict areas.

The event was graced by high-profile dignitaries, including Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Undersecretary Maria-Theresa Dizon-De Vega, Apostolic Nuncio Archbishop Charles Brown and the Honorary Consul of Slovenia, Felix Ang.

Speaking on the rapidly deepening bilateral ties, DFA Undersecretary De Vega emphasized the shared values and growing co-operation between the two nation, saying the co-operation between the two nations spans political and economic relations, as well as maritime affairs, science and technology, nuclear energy, information and communications technology, tourism, education, sports, and labour. "We therefore look forward to sustaining this positive momentum and expanding our collaboration in both bilateral and multilateral fora... As Chair of ASEAN this year, the Philippines welcomes Slovenia's growing engagement with Southeast Asia," she said.

The reception concluded with a joint toast dedicated to the continued peace, prosperity, and enduring friendship between the peoples of Slovenia and the Philippines.