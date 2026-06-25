Reception Celebrating Slovenia’s Statehood Day in Copenhagen

SLOVENIA, June 25 - The traditional reception was attended by numerous representatives of political, economic, and social life in Denmark, as well as members of the Slovenian community. It highlighted the significance of Statehood Day as an occasion to reflect on Slovenia’s achievements, its journey to independence, and the values that continue to unite Slovenian society. The reception also emphasized the excellent relations between Slovenia and Denmark, founded on shared European values, close cooperation, and mutual trust.

Held in a warm and welcoming atmosphere, the event offered an opportunity to pay tribute to Slovenian identity, rich cultural heritage, and the connectedness of Slovenians at home and around the world.

A special highlight of the event was the presentation of Slovenia’s culinary heritage. Chef Miha Dolinar took care of the gastronomic offering and introduced guests to the traditional Carniolan sausage, prepared according to its protected recipe. Alongside this traditional Slovenian specialty, fresh Danish strawberries were served, symbolically connecting Slovenian and Nordic culinary traditions.

Events such as this play an important role in strengthening bilateral relations and promoting Slovenia’s culture, economy, and rich culinary heritage abroad. The Embassy of the Republic of Slovenia in Copenhagen extends its sincere gratitude to all guests and partners whose presence and support contributed to the success of this year’s Statehood Day celebration.

We invite you to catch a glimpse of the event here