SLOVENIA, June 26 - In a small area, it offers majestic mountains, emerald-green rivers, karst caves, fertile plains and a stretch of Adriatic coastline. Thanks to its abundant forests, clean waters and commitment to environmental protection, it is considered one of the greenest countries in Europe.

Culture is an important part of the Slovenian identity. Throughout history, Slovenians have preserved their language, traditions and creativity, which are reflected in literature, art and architecture. Beekeeping also holds a special place in the culture. And Slovenia boasts achievements in the fields of science, research, and innovation, too. Many Slovenian experts are making significant contributions to the development of modern society, demonstrating that knowledge and creativity can transcend the size of a country.

In 1991, Slovenia became an independent and democratic state. Today, it is considered a politically stable, safe and internationally connected country, founded on respect for human rights, democracy and cooperation.

Slovenia is therefore much more than just a country on the map. It is a land of natural beauty, rich culture, knowledge and achievements that Slovenians are rightly proud of. With its unique combination of nature, tradition and modern development, it captivates all who visit and proves time and again that the greatest values are not determined by a country's size. That is precisely why Slovenia remains a country that people want to get to know up close, exploring its hidden corners and returning again and again for its stories, hospitality and unforgettable experiences. Some of these achievements and attractions are presented on the following pages.