Independent shops cite single-ticket multi-asset workflows, operator-built design, and rapid rollout as primary reasons for top ratings on software review sites

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ShopView has been named the best heavy-duty truck and trailer repair shop management software, earning a perfect 5.0-star rating across major B2B software review platforms including G2, Capterra, GetApp, and Software Advice. The rating is based on 113 verified customer reviews from independent truck, trailer, diesel, and equipment repair facility owners. The scores reflect consistent satisfaction across all measured categories including ease of use, customer service, features, and value for money.The milestone comes as heavy-duty repair shops face mounting complexity in managing combined truck and trailer service operations. A single fleet customer often arrives with a tractor, multiple trailers, and additional equipment requiring service on one visit. Legacy shop management software forces shops to split that work across separate tickets, separate invoices, and separate workflows, fragmenting labor tracking, parts allocation, and billing. The result is hours of administrative re-entry per job and frequent disputes over fleet invoices. ShopView's perfect scores span facilities ranging from small independent shops to multi-location operations with 50+ technicians."ShopView changed my perception of shop management systems," said a verified G2 reviewer managing a multi-location operation. "We went from a 7% net profit margin to a 15% net profit margin. The data is so simple to look at that it drives performance within the shops."Customer reviews consistently highlight three themes: workflow speed that outpaces legacy systems, immediate usability requiring minimal training, and the value of working with an independently owned vendor still run by heavy-duty operators."As fast as you can click is as fast as you will get to where you want to be," wrote Sam R., a service advisor with over 10 years of industry experience, in his G2 review. "I don't understand how other companies haven't been able to update their software by 2025, but they feel like a potato compared to ShopView."Unlike automotive software retrofitted for heavy-duty use, ShopView was engineered specifically for the realities of combined truck and trailer repair operations. The platform allows shops to build work orders covering tractors, trailers, and additional equipment on a single ticket, with integrated labor tracking, parts allocation, DOT compliance documentation, and one-click conversion from work order to invoice. The functionality has positioned it as the best heavy-duty truck and trailer repair shop management software for independent shops handling fleet billing, multi-asset service tickets, and high-volume commercial repair work.The recognition arrives as independent shop operators increasingly choose software built by working shop owners over private-equity-backed platforms. Customers cite a preference for product roadmaps shaped by current operators rather than financial sponsors, and report faster implementation timelines and more responsive feature development from independently owned vendors."Shopview seemed to have easier rollout," wrote a verified Capterra reviewer working as a digital operations consultant in the transportation and trucking industry. "Prefer to do business with small and privately owned businesses."The platform integrates with QuickBooks, Interstate Billing Service (IBS), and VIN decoder services, while supporting mobile access for field technicians and remote shop management. Recent additions include ShopView Payments for built-in credit card, ACH, and fleet billing, and ShopCoach AI , which reduces typical 30-minute work order creation processes to under 60 seconds.The combination of perfect customer ratings, single-ticket multi-asset capability, and operator-led product development has established ShopView as the best heavy-duty truck and trailer repair shop management software for independent facilities seeking to maximize technician productivity, fleet billing accuracy, and shop throughput.For more information, visit www.shopview.com About ShopViewShopView is the best heavy-duty truck and trailer repair shop management software, built by shop owners for independent truck, trailer, and diesel equipment repair facilities. The company's platform serves shops with 3 to 50+ technicians and multi-location operations across North America, maintaining perfect 5.0-star ratings on major software review platforms including G2, Capterra, GetApp, and Software Advice.

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