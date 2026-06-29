Handel's Scoops Up New Non-Dairy Line with Oatly

Three fan-favorite flavors get an oat-powered makeover using Oatly's Full Fat Oatmilk in its first-ever product collaboration

YOUNGSTOWN, OH, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Holy, (no) cow! Handel’s Ice Cream , the beloved brand serving ice cream since 1945, is scooping up something new just in time for National Ice Cream Month. In partnership with Oatly, the original oat milk company, Handel's is introducing a NEW Non-Dairy Line that transforms three fan-favorite flavors into creamy, dreamy oat milk delights.Starting July 1st and throughout the entire month, all Handel's locations will carry at least two of the three new flavors, including Coffee Truffle, Chocolate Peanut Butter Brownie, and Peanut Butter. The offerings will join the brand’s permanent rotation of nearly 140 flavors, giving guests even more ways to enjoy their favorite frozen treat."Our fans have been asking for more non-dairy options, and we're excited to deliver them through this partnership with Oatly," said Hillary Frei , Chief Marketing Officer of Handel's Ice Cream. "Oatly's Oatmilk brings an incredibly rich, smooth texture that allows us to create non-dairy flavors without compromising the quality, creaminess and flavor that Handel's is known for in our ice cream. We're proud to offer guests more choice while staying true to what makes our scoops special."As oat milk continues to grow in popularity around the world, Oatly has remained a category leader by delivering the rich taste and creamy texture fans love. Now, that signature creaminess is making its way into Handel's Scoop Shops.The partnership also marks a milestone for both brands. It is the first time Oatly's Full Fat Oatmilk has been used in a product collaboration, creating a non-dairy ice cream experience that's every bit as exceptional and satisfying as guests would expect from Handel's."Handel’s has built a loyal following by making rich, classic ice cream flavors that people genuinely love, so we’re excited to see Oatly Full Fat Oatmilk bring that same indulgent experience to their new non-dairy lineup," said Beth Lawrence, Vice President of National Accounts at Oatly. "These flavors are creamy, nostalgic and packed with flavor, which is exactly what great non-dairy ice cream should be."Guests can enjoy the new non-dairy flavors in a dish, cone or shake, alongside the many flavors that have made Handel's an ice cream destination for generations. And for those looking to keep the celebration going, hand-packed pints make it easy to bring a little Handel's home.National Ice Cream Month only comes once a year, but Handel's makes every day feel like a reason to celebrate. With 48 flavors available in stores daily and ice cream made fresh in-shop, there's always something new to discover, share and savor — whether you're team dairy, team oat milk or somewhere happily in between.For more information, including menu and locations, visit www.handelsicecream.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.About Handel's Ice CreamHandel's Ice Cream has been making and selling ice cream since 1945. Founded in Youngstown, Ohio, the legacy of Handel’s began with Alice Handel. The brand was later purchased by Lenny Fisher, and what started as a single ice cream parlor has now grown into a beloved brand nationwide. Handel's is committed to quality, using abundant ingredients to create their ice cream, which is made by hand in small batches at each location. They offer 48 flavors every day, with more than 140 additional flavors that rotate seasonally.Handel’s has earned numerous industry accolades, including being ranked the #1 Sweet Treat and a Top 10 Brand to Buy by Franchise Times . The brand is also featured on the publication’s Top 400 list of the largest franchise systems in the United States and its Fast & Serious list recognizing the smartest-growing franchises of the year. Additionally, Handel’s was recognized on Fast Casual’s Movers & Shakers 2026 list, while CEO Jennifer Schuler was named among the Top 25 Industry Executives for her leadership and innovation in foodservice. The brand is also recognized as a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine.Handel's currently has over 175 locations across 20 states and is growing. To learn more about Handel's franchise opportunities, visit www.handelsicecream.com/franchise.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.