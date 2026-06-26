Governor Abbott Announces $8.8 Million In Grants For Electric Reliability In The South Plains

TEXAS, June 26 - June 26, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced a package of four Texas Energy Fund (TxEF) grants totaling more than $8.8 million to strengthen electric reliability for Lamb County Electric Cooperative, Inc. members in the South Plains. The grants will support several reliability projects including transmission line replacement, increasing transformer capacity, and modernizing aging infrastructure.

"Texas is the national leader in energy because we prioritize electrical projects that directly impact the homes and businesses of Texans," said Governor Abbott. "These grants will help ensure communities across the South Plains have the reliable energy they need today and in the future."

“These reliability enhancements also increase the system’s capacity and ability to support growth in the region,” said Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) Chairman Thomas Gleeson. “Increasing capacity to distribute electricity and adding reliability protections is a powerful combination for the region’s future.”

“Lamb County Electric Cooperative is grateful for the opportunity to utilize the Outside of ERCOT Grant Program,” said Lamb Co. Electric Cooperative, Inc. General Manager and CEO, Blake Moore. “This award will allow us to improve our infrastructure and help us keep our rates low to provide the service our members expect from their cooperative.”

These resiliency projects will benefit members in Lamb County Electric Cooperative, Inc.’s service territory, including Lamb and Hockley Counties.

Two projects will replace a total of 13.5 miles of aging transmission line. The replacement lines will improve continuity of service and will reduce required maintenance. The new lines will also reduce the risk of wildfires.

Additional reliability improvements include installation of a new transformer at the Opdyke Substation, which increases the facility’s capacity to distribute electricity. It also modernizes control systems, allowing for faster response times in emergencies and quicker restoration times after an emergency. Nearly 2,400 co-op members will benefit from these projects.

The PUCT administers the TxEF Outside ERCOT Grant Program, which provides funding for projects that improve electric reliability and resiliency for Texans served by electric utilities outside the ERCOT region. More information on this and other TxEF programs is available on the PUCT’s website.