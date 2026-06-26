Margo Cunningham Marks Two Decades in Houston Real Estate, Expands Focus on New Construction

Margo Cunningham

The Cunningham Group @ CitiQuest Properties Continues to Serve Buyers, Sellers, and Developers Across the Greater Houston Area

HUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houston, Texas – Margo Cunningham, a real estate professional with 21 years of experience, leads The Cunningham Group @ CitiQuest Properties , serving clients throughout the Houston region. Cunningham is currently expanding her portfolio, actively engaging in land acquisition alongside developers for new construction projects, further contributing to Houston's evolving urban landscape.Cunningham's career began with a focus on providing comprehensive service and guidance across various real estate ambitions. Her expertise includes residential real estate sales, luxury homes, and new construction, offering representation for both buyers and sellers. She also works in land acquisition and development opportunities within the Houston market, serving clients ranging from high-end luxury buyers to first-time homeowners.Houston Real EstateThroughout her two decades of service, Margo has consistently been recognized as a top producer, a result of her dedication and client-focused approach. She has cultivated a referral-based business through her reputation for service, emphasizing relationships that extend beyond individual transactions. One client stated, "Margo was an amazing Realtor during our home purchase process. She was with us every step of the way, from showings, to putting in an offer, and to closing. She is attentive, patient, knowledgeable, and has the most wonderful personality. Could not recommend her highly enough."Margo approaches real estate with a client-centered perspective, understanding the significance of buying or selling a home. Her patience and attentive nature aim to ensure that each client feels supported throughout the process. She also incorporates humor into the process, sharing the philosophy, "Remember, this is a process, like everything else in life."New Construction HoustonFor more information about Margo Cunningham's services in residential, luxury, new construction, or investment properties, visit her professional profile or contact her at margo (at) cqhouston (dot) com. The Cunningham Group @ CitiQuest Properties specializes in navigating the Houston real estate market for diverse client needs.

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