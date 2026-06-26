Business Exit Strategist and Entrepreneurial Advisor, Geoff Green, Joins Abundance Studios® as a Producer

Geoff Green

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, June 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abundance Studios® is proud to announce that Geoff Green, a highly respected business adviser, corporate lawyer, investor, and author, has joined the studio as a Producer. With more than four decades of experience helping entrepreneurs build enterprise value, navigate growth, and achieve successful business exits, Green brings a unique perspective shaped by strategy, innovation, and a deep understanding of the entrepreneurial journey.



Throughout his career, Green has worked alongside founders and leadership teams of high-growth businesses, helping them prepare for and execute transformative business exits. His experience spans senior leadership roles with several of Australia's leading law firms, the Australian Securities & Investments Commission, and advisory roles with innovative companies including BSX, an alternative stock exchange, and Fliteboard, the world's leading electric surfboard company.



Best-Selling Author and Business Exit Expert™, Geoff Green, has signed on to join Abundance Studios® as a Producer. Through his advisory firm, GRG Momentum, Green has spent more than twenty-five years helping entrepreneurs maximize the value of their businesses while navigating the strategic and emotional complexities that accompany growth and transition. His ability to combine commercial insight with practical execution and human understanding will provide valuable perspective as Abundance Studios® continues producing films that inspire, educate, and create meaningful impact.



"Great stories often begin with people who have the courage to build something meaningful," said Green. "I've spent my career working alongside entrepreneurs as they pursue ambitious goals, and I'm excited to support Abundance Studios® in telling stories that inspire others to think bigger, act boldly, and create lasting impact."



About Geoff Green:

Geoff Green is a bestselling author, business coach, corporate lawyer, investor, author, and founder of GRG Momentum. For more than 40 years, he has advised entrepreneurs, founders, and high-growth businesses on strategy, enterprise value creation, and successful business exits. He is the author of The Smart Business Exit: Getting Rewarded for your Blood, Sweat and Tears and co-author of Michael Gerber's bestselling book, The E-Myth Evolution. Green is a sought-after speaker, podcast guest, and media contributor on business growth, entrepreneurship, and exit planning. Geoff is widely recognized for his commercially pragmatic approach, strategic thinking, and ability to guide business owners through both the practical and personal aspects of building and exiting successful companies. He lives in Melbourne, Australia, with his wife, Anne, and has two children and four grandchildren. Outside of business, he enjoys travel, sport, and actively participates in a number of community organizations.



About Abundance Studios®

Abundance Studios® is a cause-driven film production company dedicated to MAKING HOPE VISIBLE by creating impactful, socially conscious films that inspire action and elevate stories of extraordinary people and organizations. The studio collaborates with entrepreneurs, creatives, and changemakers to fund and produce films that make a difference in the world.

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