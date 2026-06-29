Rhythm Systems Goes Live with First-of-its-kind AI Connector for Mid-Market Strategy Execution

Following a May 2026 beta, the AI Connector is now live for all Rhythm customers, closing the gap between AI and the business context leaders need.

The companies that win in the next decade won't just experiment with AI. They will embed it into how strategy gets executed.” — Amy Ankrum, CEO of Rhythm Systems

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rhythm Systems has announced the general availability of the Rhythm AI Connector , the first Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration purpose-built for mid-market strategy execution.The Rhythm AI Connector creates a direct, two-way connection between the Rhythm platform and the AI tools leadership teams already use, including Claude, ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, and Google Gemini.Built on the MCP open standard created by Anthropic and adopted by OpenAI, Microsoft, and Google, it enables leaders to access live strategy data, update goals, and coordinate across their teams without leaving their AI assistant of choice.Only 7% of CEOs are currently incorporating AI into their strategy execution, leaving most mid-market companies stuck in the gap between strategy and results. — State of AI Adoption in the Mid-Market, VirtuousAI & Chief Executive (300+ mid-market CEOs).Rhythm Systems developed the AI Connector specifically to address that gap, bringing 20+ years of strategy execution methodology and live business context into the AI workflows leaders rely on every day.What Can Leaders Do with the Rhythm AI Connector?Access Intelligence No Single System Could Surface AloneFor the first time, leaders can bring their live strategy execution data into an AI conversation alongside real-time market intelligence and data from other tools — combining internal execution context with external signals in ways that were not previously possible in a single system.Example prompt: “Are our growth strategies still relevant? What's happening in our market that we might be missing?" — CEOs preparing for quarterly reviewsCatch What Humans MissRhythm's AI Connector gives leaders visibility across the full organization that no individual can maintain on their own. The connector applies consistent pattern detection across all teams simultaneously, identifying issues before they affect quarterly results.Example prompt: "Who on my team is carrying the most goal ownership AND has the most overdue tasks? Where are we at risk of someone dropping the ball?" — COOs and operations leaders running alignment auditsMove as One TeamThe Rhythm AI Connector enables leadership teams to execute strategy from a single AI conversation, drafting notes, updating statuses, assigning tasks, and scheduling meetings without switching platforms. Because the connector operates inside a general-purpose AI assistant, it also pulls in context from email, calendar, and document tools in the same session.Example prompt: "Set up our Q3 planning meeting with an agenda and invite the whole product team." — Team leaders preparing their team for quarterly planningIs the Rhythm AI Connector Secure?The AI Connector follows the same permission model as the core Rhythm platform: every request is authenticated per user, and the AI only accesses data that individual is authorized to view. Learn more AI Connector security here or by reading our privacy policy The Rhythm AI Connector is now available to all Rhythm customers. For more information or to speak with a Rhythm AI expert, visit rhythmsystems.com/ai-connector or contact info@rhythmsystems.com.About Rhythm Systems:Founded in 2006, Rhythm Systems is the leading strategy execution methodology, coaching, and software made by CEOs for CEOs, now built for the era of AI. The Rhythm platform helps mid-market companies turn strategic plans into weekly execution, leading to predictable results. Rhythm helps clients win with 40,000+ plans created, 486,000+ priorities achieved, and $11B+ in client value created.

What Can the Rhythm Systems AI Connector Do?

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