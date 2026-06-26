Albany State University Graduate Earns Prestigious Fulbright Award to Kenya
Albany State Graduate, Justin Clements, Earns Fulbright To Teach In Kenya, Reflecting ASU’s Commitment To Global Learning, Leadership, And Student Success.
A graduate of ASU’s Mass Communication program, Clements earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in 2024. His selection reflects the university’s commitment to academic excellence and providing students with hands-on learning and real-world experiences that prepare them to compete on a global stage.
From January through October 2027, Clements will teach English while fostering cultural exchange between the United States and Kenya. In addition to classroom instruction, he plans to incorporate his background in music and the arts to support student engagement and creativity within local schools and communities. This is an approach shaped by ASU’s emphasis on experiential learning and student-centered education. Clements credits his time in the ASU Marching Rams Show Band with shaping his passion for music, leadership, and cultural exchange, and it continues to inspire how he seeks to engage with students and communities in Kenya.
The Fulbright Program, established in 1946, is the U.S. government’s flagship international academic exchange initiative, offering opportunities in more than 160 countries. ASU’s growing global footprint and strong support for international engagement continue to position its students for success in programs like Fulbright.
Clements’ journey to Fulbright is also a testament to perseverance. After not being selected during his initial application, he strengthened his candidacy and reapplied, ultimately earning the award.
“Being selected for the Fulbright Program is a dream come true and a reminder that perseverance pays off. Not being selected the first time taught me resilience, and this opportunity allows me to represent Albany State University, my community, and the United States while building meaningful connections through education and cultural exchange. I hope my journey inspires others to keep striving for their goals, because sometimes your greatest opportunities come after your biggest setbacks.”
- Justin Clements, ASU Alumnus and Fulbright Scholar
Albany State University, which offers a comprehensive range of academic programs from certificates to specialist degrees, is also recognized as a Fulbright Historically Black College and University (HBCU) Institutional Leader. This prestigious designation highlights institutions that demonstrate exceptional engagement in global scholarship and student achievement.
“Albany State University is honored to be recognized as a Fulbright HBCU Institutional Leader. This distinction reflects our deep commitment to preparing students to lead and compete in a global society. Justin’s achievement is a powerful example of the talent, determination, and global perspective cultivated at ASU, and we are incredibly proud of him.”
- Dr. Robert O. Scott, President, Albany State University
Through his Fulbright experience, Clements aims to build meaningful relationships, engage with Kenyan culture, and serve as a cultural ambassador while representing Albany State University on a global stage, further demonstrating the impact of an ASU education.
Rachel Lawrence
Albany State University
+1 229-364-6683
email us here
Albany State University: A Place to Thrive
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.