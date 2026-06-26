Wolfestone Group Shortlisted for Company of the Year at ATC Language Industry Awards

This recognition for the Wolfestone Group comes as it celebrates its 20th anniversary this summer.

WA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Wolfestone Group has been shortlisted as a finalist for Company of the Year at the ATC Language Industry Awards 2026.This recognition for the Group comes as it celebrates its 20th anniversary this summer.The Association of Translation Companies (ATC) hosts the yearly awards to celebrate the operational excellence of language service providers (LSPs) and the people who support them.They said: “Wolfestone Group has built resilience through strategic diversification, including international acquisition and an expanded portfolio of accessibility and multimedia services under the VoiceBox subbrand.“Their pivot away from reliance on a single service line has paid off, with newer service areas now outperforming traditional translation in new business generation.”CEO of the Wolfestone Group, Alex-Michelle Parr, said: “We are delighted to be finalists. We’ve worked hard to diversify our services and markets and to plan for our future, while maintaining the quality and standards that have gotten us to this point.“Our mission at Wolfestone is to be dedicated in our support from start to finish, and this recognition reflects that.“Thanks to our excellent, hardworking staff for their dedication and efforts that have helped us to be shortlisted as a finalist.”Wolfestone Group also comprises other brands, including Wolfestone UK, VoiceBox, Ommi Intercommunications, TauRho Transcribes, and more.VoiceBox’s Project Manager, Caitlin Glover, is a finalist for the Young Professional of the Year award.Parr continued: “I look forward to finding out the results in October and best of luck to Caitlin from VoiceBox, who thoroughly deserves her recognition too.”The awards ceremony will take place in Glasgow, Scotland on October 22, 2026.

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