Direct Relocation Services Celebrates 11 Years as Florida's Premier Licensed Direct Moving Carrier

Direct Relocation Services celebrates 11 years as Florida and Georgia's most trusted licensed direct moving carrier

Florida's most trusted licensed direct carrier marks 11 years of honest moves and transparent pricing.

We started DRS because we believed moving could be more honest and accountable. Eleven years later that commitment has never changed.” — Justin Perez, Founder, Direct Relocation Services

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Direct Relocation Services , a licensed direct interstate carrier headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is proud to announce its 11th anniversary in business — marking over a decade of providing honest, professional, and reliable long distance moving services from Florida and Georgia to all 48 contiguous states.Founded in 2015 by Justin Perez and Diego Asorey, Direct Relocation Services has grown from a small Fort Lauderdale operation into one of the Southeast's most trusted long distance moving carriers — earning a BBB A-rating and accreditation, 580+ verified reviews across Google, Trustpilot, BBB, and ConsumerAffairs, and a reputation built on one simple principle: tell the truth from day one.Eleven Years Built on HonestyIn an industry plagued by brokers, bait-and-switch pricing, and companies that disappear after collecting a deposit, Direct Relocation Services has spent 11 years doing things differently.As a licensed direct carrier operating under USDOT #3000931 with Broker Authority: NONE, Direct Relocation Services owns its trucks, employs its crews, and takes full responsibility for every move it handles. The company you call is the company that shows up. The price you agree to is the price you pay.That commitment to transparency and accountability is what has kept customers coming back — and referring their friends, families, and colleagues — for over a decade.What 11 Years Looks LikeOver the past 11 years Direct Relocation Services has:Completed thousands of successful long distance relocations from Florida and Georgia to all 48 contiguous states. Earned 580+ verified reviews across four independent review platforms. Maintained a BBB A-rating and accreditation throughout its entire operating history. Responded to every customer concern with documented follow-up and professional resolution. Partnered with Move For Hunger to collect food donations on every move and deliver them to Life Net 4 Families in Fort Lauderdale — fighting food insecurity in South Florida one move at a time. Given back to the South Florida community through free Christmas tree deliveries to single mothers, free school supply distributions to underprivileged children, and emergency assistance to domestic abuse victims.A Message From the Founders"Eleven years ago Diego and I started Direct Relocation Services because we believed the moving industry could be better — more honest, more accountable, and more genuinely focused on the customer experience. Every year since then our team has proven that belief right. We are not the biggest moving company in the country. We are the most committed to doing it right. That has never changed and it never will."— Justin Perez and Diego Asorey, Co-Founders, Direct Relocation ServicesLooking AheadAs Direct Relocation Services enters its 12th year of operation the company remains focused on the same principles that built its reputation — transparent pricing, professional crews, direct carrier accountability, and a genuine commitment to every customer who trusts them with their belongings.The company continues to expand its blog and educational content at directrelocationservices.com — helping consumers understand the difference between licensed direct carriers and moving brokers, recognize bait-and-switch pricing tactics, and make informed decisions when choosing a long distance moving company.About Direct Relocation ServicesDirect Relocation Services is a licensed direct interstate carrier operating under USDOT #3000931 and MC #24036, headquartered at 4901 NW 17th Way Suite 605, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33309. Founded in 2015 by Justin Perez and Diego Asorey, the company has over 11 years of experience handling long distance relocations from Florida and Georgia to all 48 contiguous states. Direct Relocation Services is BBB A-Rated and Accredited with 580+ verified reviews across Google, Trustpilot, BBB, and ConsumerAffairs. Proud partner of Move For Hunger. For more information visit directrelocationservices.com or call 855.378.3110.

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