Coryell Roofing Opens First-of-Its-Kind Experience Center in Franklin, Tennessee

A hands-on education facility helping schools, hospitals, and facilities make smarter, longer-lasting roofing decisions.

We feel a duty and a responsibility to help promote higher standards and the right roof system. The only way to do that is to get people into an environment where they can experience it.” — Chris Coryell, Co-Founder and CEO, Coryell Roofing

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coryell Roofing , named Roofing Contractor magazine's 2024 Commercial Contractor of the Year, today opened its first Experience Center, a hands-on education facility designed to change how schools, hospitals, and public facilities make decisions about their roofs.The center addresses a problem familiar to anyone who has sat on a school board or managed a public building: major roofing decisions are often made in minutes, with limited information, and they carry consequences that last for decades."A fifteen-minute decision affects that district for the next twenty to thirty years," said Chris Coryell, CEO and founder of Coryell Roofing. "Shouldn't we help people understand what it is they need and what it is they're purchasing?"Rather than ask board members and facility directors to evaluate competing multimillion-dollar proposals on the spot, the Experience Center invites them in to learn first. Visitors walk through interactive stations where they can see and handle the components of a roof system, compare materials, and understand why the right system matters in a severe weather region. Along the way, they learn what FM standards represent and why building beyond minimum code is critical in areas prone to hail and high winds."Educators like to be educated," Coryell said. "We feel a duty and a responsibility to help promote higher standards and the right roof system. The only way to do that is to get people into an environment where they can experience it."The stakes reach well beyond any single building. When a facility gets the wrong roof system, the resulting losses drive up insurance premiums, deductibles, and exclusions, leaving public institutions to make painful budget choices. Coryell's approach is straightforward: install the right system the first time, prevent the loss, and help bring those insurance costs back into line so districts can spend their money on people instead of premiums.That mission reflects the company's stated purpose of protecting people, property, and policy."The Experience Center is a natural extension of how we have always operated," said Ken Wells, president and general manager of Coryell Roofing. "We are investing in education because informed clients make better decisions, and better decisions protect the communities we serve. This is the first center of several planned, and it reflects where this company is headed."The Franklin facility was equipped in close partnership with Duro-Last , building on years of collaboration between the two companies and with FM on raising standards across the commercial roofing industry. The result brings the kind of in-depth education that once required a trip to a manufacturing plant to a central, accessible location close to the schools and facilities that need it.The grand opening welcomed school superintendents, facility directors, and community and industry partners to the Franklin center for a ribbon cutting hosted with Williamson, Inc. , the Williamson County chamber of commerce. Guests walked the stations alongside the Coryell team, then gathered out front for the ceremony before settling in for live music, barbecue, and guided tours of the space. The celebration closed with a drawing for two custom cowboy hats, drawn by the chamber and streamed live to the company's followers.The Franklin Experience Center is the first of more to come as Coryell expands its education-first approach across its service area.To learn more or to plan a visit, go to CoryellRoofing.com.

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