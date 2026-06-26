Hwy 52 bridge deck work in Rochester June 27; short delays possible (June 26, 2026)

Latest news releases

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Motorists in Rochester along the Civic Center Drive interchange on northbound Highway 52 may have short traffic delays beginning early Saturday morning, June 27 as crews continue sealing cracks and joints on bridge decks through the highway corridor, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Crews expect to begin work at 3 a.m., Saturday and continue through the day until the work is completed. Motorists will encounter lane closures, or short-term detours or flaggers directing traffic. Weather conditions may change the schedule. They will work on the following five bridges until the work is completed:

Three bridges are on Highway 52 northbound, covering the stretch between the Highway 52 off-ramp to Civic Center Drive and the on-ramp from Civic Center Drive onto Highway 52 northbound.

Two other bridges are:

Highway 52 northbound off-ramp to Civic Center Drive



Highway 52 northbound on-ramp from Civic Center Drive.

This is part of a larger project on various state highways in Mower and Olmsted counties with a contractor sealing joints and cracks on a series of bridges. Sealing cracks and joints on the bridges helps extend the wear life of the bridges.

Work is expected to continue through August.

Thirty-four bridges in Mower and Olmsted counties are scheduled for sealing work. Crews are working their way north in Rochester, eventually moving north on Highway 52 to the Oronoco area. More work is planned in Rochester on bridges either on the state highways or bridges that cross state highways. MnDOT will announce additional schedule updates as the work progresses.

###