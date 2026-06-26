ZEROBASEONE’s 6th Mini Album, Ascend-, Now Available in the US

Photo Credit: Courtesy of WAKEONE

Third Consecutive US Physical Release Following Two Billboard 200 Charting Albums

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZEROBASEONE ’s sixth mini album Ascend- has now been officially released in the US and is available for purchase from major retailers such as Target, Barnes & Noble, and Walmart, marking the group’s third consecutive US physical album release.Released digitally on May 18, the sixth mini-album immediately entered the Top 10 of the iTunes Album Chart in 18 countries worldwide, reaching No. 1 in Japan, Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan, and Latvia. The album also topped China’s QQ Music Digital Mini Album Chart upon release, and reached No. 1 on Japan’s iTunes Top Albums Chart and entered Apple Music Japan’s Album Chart, underscoring the group’s broad global footprint.Ascend- album release follows ZEROBASEONE’s two previous US physical albums: their fifth mini-album BLUE PARADISE in April 2025, and their first full-length album NEVER SAY NEVER in September 2025, further cementing the group’s foothold in the US market. Both made their mark on the Billboard 200: BLUE PARADISE debuted at No.28, setting a record for the highest Billboard 200 entry by a fifth-generation K-pop group, before NEVER SAY NEVER surpassed it at No.23. Both albums also landed on six additional Billboard charts.The title track “ TOP 5 ” topped iTunes Top Songs Charts in Chile, Mongolia, and Vietnam, while entering the Top 10 in a total of nine countries. The title track showcases a fresh side of ZEROBASEONE – refined minimalism brought to life through groovy and sensual hip-hop rhythm. Its music video, released ahead of the album, has over 51 million views on YouTube, ranked No. 2 among the most-viewed videos globally within its first 24 hours, and reached No. 3 on YouTube’s Worldwide Trending Chart.With Ascend-, ZEROBASEONE showcases both their performance skills and vocal process, condensing their musical journey into a single narrative while continuing their upward trajectory.Alongside the release of the US version of Ascend-, fans can look forward to seeing ZEROBASEONE at KCON LA 2026 in August.ABOUT ZEROBASEONEZEROBASEONE, widely referred to as ZB1, have established themselves as one of the defining acts of the fifth generation of K-pop, with 10 million cumulative album sales – making them the first fifth-generation to reach that milestone. The group name, ZEROBASEONE, represents a “glorious beginning” from zero to one, symbolizing the members’ commitment to a bold and free journey, evolving from incompleteness to unity, together with their fans, ZEROSE.Since their debut in 2023, the group has made history as the first K-pop group to achieve million-seller status with all six of their albums–including their debut album, within the first week of release. On the Billboard 200, they have charted twice in 2025 alone: their fifth mini-album BLUE PARADISE debuted at No.28 in April, setting a record for the highest Billboard 200 entry by a fifth-generation K-pop group before their first full-length album NEVER SAY NEVER surpassed it at No.23 in September. Both albums also landed on six other Billboard charts.Starting in 2026, ZEROBASEONE stepped into their next era with members SUNG HAN BIN, KIM JI WOONG, SEOK MATTHEW, KIM TAE RAE, and PARK GUN WOOK.

ZEROBASEONE (제로베이스원) 'TOP 5' MV

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