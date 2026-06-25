For Immediate Release

June 25, 2026

Contact: Eddie Trevino, Jr.

Cameron County Judge

CAMERON COUNTY AND SPACEX TO HOST ANDY BOWIE PARK

IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT RIBBON CUTTING

Cameron County is pleased to announce the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the Andy Bowie Park Improvements Project, which will be held on Friday, June 26, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. at Cameron County Beach Access No. 2, located at 7300 State Park Road 100, South Padre Island, Texas.

The project’s improvements included the construction of new, elevated plaza pavilions on the north and south ends of the park along with the addition of picnic tables and environmentally friendly lighting. Substantial renovations were conducted on existing restroom and bathhouse facilities, concession buildings, and the park office building.

To further enhance public safety and accessibility, improvements were made to the Park Ranger Station, strengthening access to safety personnel for beach visitors and motorists. The project also incorporates new landscaping improvements that complement the natural dune environment and enhance the overall appearance of the park.

Additional improvements include a parking lot overlay designed to extend the lifespan of the facility in the coastal environment, as well as a new pedestrian beach access walkway with rinse stations on the park’s south end, to provide visitors with a convenient way to rinse off.

The total project cost was approximately $6.9 million. Funding for the improvements was provided through a combination of sources, including $4.2 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), a $2 million contribution from SpaceX, and $662,000 in Cameron County Certificates of Obligation.

“These much-needed improvements to aging infrastructure come at an ideal time as we welcome residents and visitors to our beaches during the busy summer season,” said Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr. “I’m proud of the approximately $51 million investment that Commissioners’ Court has made in our coastal parks on South Padre Island since 2017 to ensure that residents and visitors alike can fully enjoy the best beaches in Texas.”

“The original Andy Bowie Park pavilion and amenities have served the public well since the park’s construction in 1994,” said County Commissioner Sofia C. Benavides. “As one of our most popular beach access areas, these upgrades will provide lasting benefits for generations to come and the thousands of beachgoers who visit Andy Bowie annually.”

“As a proud member of the Cameron County community, SpaceX is excited to see these improvements to Andy Bowie Park become a place where families can gather, create memories, and enjoy our beautiful coastline for years to come,” said Marisela Cortez SpaceX External Affairs Manager. “Projects like this are possible through strong partnerships and shared vision for the future. We are grateful to be a part of the effort that enhances public spaces and delivers lasting benefits to both residents and visitors of the Rio Grande Valley.”

The project team includes Gomez, Mendez, Saenz, Inc. as the architectural firm; RRP Consulting Engineers as the engineering firm; Green, Rubiano & Associates, Inc. as the structural engineering firm; and A&I Custom Manufacturing, LLC as the general contractor.

Cameron County invites residents, community leaders, and visitors to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony. After the ceremony, the project team will continue work to complete a punch-list of final items prior to Andy Bowie Park re-opening to the public.

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