Cape Girardeau County Commission Meeting 06/29/2026
Monday, June 29, 2026, 9:00 AM
1908 COURTHOUSE COMMISSION CHAMBERS
100 Court Street, 3rd Floor
JACKSON, MO 63755
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
OPEN SESSION
The County Commission may, as part of its regular/open meeting, conduct any such business that may come before the Commission.
APPROVAL OF MINUTES
Approval of Minutes from June 25, 2026
COMMUNICATIONS/REPORTS – OTHER ELECTED OFFICIALS/DEPARTMENT HEAD
**Updates on Remodeling of Sheriff’s Office **
PUBLIC COMMENTS – Items listed on the agenda
Individuals who wish to make comments regarding items listed on the agenda must first be recognized by the Presiding Commissioner. Each speaker must state his/her name and address for the record. All comments will be directed to the Commission.
DISCUSSION AND POSSIBLE ACTION
- Presentation by Stanley, Dirnberger, Hopper, and Associates
- Approve Quote for posting Land Tax Sale for County Collector
- Approve Vacation Carryover for Prosecuting Attorney Office
APPOINTMENTS & POSSIBLE ACTION ITEMS
2. Reappoint One Member to the Regional Library Board
PUBLIC COMMENTS
Individuals who wish to make comments regarding items not listed on the agenda must first be recognized by the Presiding Commissioner. Each speaker must state his/her name and address for the record. All comments will be directed to the Commission.
ROUTINE BUSINESS
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