Kristine Gold Wins 'Model of the Year' at Influencer Magazine Awards 2026

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kristine Gold , internationally published model and award-winning creative, has been awarded the Model of the Year Award at the Influencer Magazine Awards E2 ( IMA ) on 1 July 2026, recognising her remarkable journey of over 15 years, her global influence within the fashion industry, and her commitment to redefining standards of success. With features in leading publications across the United Kingdom, United States, France, Italy, Spain, Latvia, Austria, and Japan, Kristine has established herself as a truly global presence. Her work has graced numerous magazine covers worldwide, reflecting not only her versatility as a model but her ability to bring depth, emotion, and authenticity to every project. Her consistent professionalism and unmistakable presence have made her a sought-after name among photographers, designers, and creative teams internationally.Reflecting on the recognition, Kristine shared, "This award is deeply meaningful because modelling, for me, has never been just about standing in front of a camera. It is about telling stories, breaking barriers, and showing that beauty comes in many forms. I have spent my career proving that success is not about fitting in but about standing out, and to have that work recognised on a global stage is profoundly humbling."As a petite model, Kristine has broken through traditional industry barriers, proving that talent and determination outweigh conventional expectations. Her success challenges outdated standards and inspires a more inclusive vision of beauty within the fashion world. Through her journey, she has become a role model for aspiring talent, demonstrating that individuality and confidence can pave the way for lasting achievement. Beyond modelling, Kristine is widely respected for her creative direction and styling expertise. She plays an active role in shaping visual concepts, transforming ideas into striking editorial imagery that resonates with audiences. Her collaborative approach and creative insight elevate every project she is involved in, making her not just a model, but a true creative force within the industry.Her accomplishments extend across prestigious platforms and events. Kristine has modelled for renowned brands including Victoria's Secret, represented Charlotte Tilbury, and walked at London Fashion Week. She has also worked at Netflix studios alongside leading creatives, further showcasing her versatility and adaptability across different areas of the entertainment and fashion industries. Recognised as one of the most sought-after bridal models, she continues to leave a lasting impression across diverse modelling categories.Speaking on what the Model of the Year Award represents, Kristine added, "To me, modelling is about responsibility, the responsibility to challenge outdated standards, to inspire others to embrace their uniqueness, and to prove that success is most meaningful when shared and used to uplift others. This recognition reinforces my commitment to empowering the next generation of talent."Kristine's dedication has earned her numerous accolades and recognitions, including finalist honours in major competitions and, most recently, winning Best Editorial Model 2026 at the Global Fashion Awards. Her work has been featured in prominent publications such as VIONA Magazine, Inframe Magazine, and Paradise Magazine, highlighting her continued influence and relevance in an ever-evolving industry.Equally passionate about giving back, Kristine actively supports photographers and mentors aspiring models, helping them navigate the industry with confidence and skill. Her willingness to uplift others reflects her belief that success is most meaningful when shared and used to empower the next generation.With her exceptional talent, creative vision, and unwavering determination, Kristine Gold stands as a true icon of modern modelling. Her win at IMA 2026 recognises not only her global achievements but also her ongoing mission to inspire others to break boundaries, embrace their uniqueness, and turn ambition into reality.

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