Niricson Advances Dual-Use AI-Enabled Condition Intelligence Platform at Prerov Airport Through NATO DIANA

Niricson will advance the testing and evaluation of AUTOSPEX®, its AI-enabled Condition Intelligence Platform, for defence airfield applications.

This program represents an important step in advancing AUTOSPEX, our AI-enabled Condition Intelligence Platform for critical infrastructure inspection” — Harsh Rathod, Ph.D., CEO and Co-Founder, Niricson

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Niricson today announced its participation in a Testing, Evaluation, Verification and Validation (TEVV) program with NATO’s Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic ( DIANA ). The program will support the advancement of AUTOSPEX , Niricson's AI-enabled Condition Intelligence Platform, for operational airfield environments, including defence-related applications.AUTOSPEX is designed to help infrastructure owners rapidly collect high-resolution pavement data, generate digital condition records, and identify pavement surface distresses using artificial intelligence. By combining advanced imaging, photogrammetry, and automated analytics, AUTOSPEX supports faster, more consistent, and more traceable infrastructure assessment for critical airfield assets.Airfield operators and defence stakeholders require inspection solutions that are safe, efficient, repeatable, and minimally disruptive to operations. Traditional pavement inspections can be labour-intensive and difficult to conduct in active airfield environments. AUTOSPEX is intended to help reduce operational burden while supporting more reliable decision-making for infrastructure maintenance, planning, and readiness.NATO DIANA’s TEVV program will help Niricson further demonstrate the applicability of AUTOSPEX in dual-use environments where civil infrastructure needs intersect with defence readiness requirements. Planned work includes defence airfield data collection, operational feedback, and customization of Niricson's data collection, processing, reporting, and export workflows for the defence environment."This program represents an important step in advancing AUTOSPEX, our AI-enabled Condition Intelligence Platform for critical infrastructure inspection," said Harsh Rathod, Ph.D., CEO and Co-Founder, Niricson. "By working through NATO DIANA’s TEVV program, we are strengthening our ability to support infrastructure owners and defence stakeholders with faster, safer, and more reliable pavement assessment tools."The initiative aligns with Niricson's roadmap to improve automated defect detection, reduce processing time, support civil and defence adoption, and build scalable operational capabilities for customer and partner deployments.About NiricsonNiricson develops AUTOSPEX, an AI-enabled Condition Intelligence Platform that combines advanced imaging, photogrammetry, and artificial intelligence to help asset owners assess, monitor, and manage critical infrastructure.

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