The Berkshires are Calling - Early Summer is the Ultimate Season-Opening Celebration

1Berkshire Logo The Ruins at Ashintully (Photo Credit: Gabrielle K. Murphy) Norman Rockwell Museum (Photo Credit: Norman Rockwell Museum staff) Hancock Shaker Village (Photo Courtesy of 1Berkshire) Arrowhead (Photo Credit: Tricia McCormack)

Ready to swap city sirens for sweet birdsong? the Berkshires offers craving world-class culture, epic outdoor thrills, or the perfect farm-to-table bite

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1Berkshire is thrilled to showcase the Berkshires as New England’s must-visit summer playground! Everyone is rolling out the green carpet to the lush hills, iconic cultural landmarks, historic villages, and breathtaking outdoor adventures. Just a scenic hop away from New York City, Boston, Albany, and Hartford, the Berkshires offer an accessible escape filled with crisp fresh air, vibrant downtown energy, and unforgettable memories at every turn.Early summer in the Berkshires crackles with a special “just arrived” electricity. Picture blooming gardens, vibrant trails, sun-drenched patios, cozy coffee shops, and buzzing craft breweries. From the historic elegance of Stockbridge and Lenox to the creative heartbeat of North Adams and Williamstown, the region serves up a flexible itinerary perfect for adrenaline junkies, culture seekers, and foodies alike.Culture is the soul of the Berkshires, and it is shining brighter than ever! The Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge is a true local gem, currently celebrating American stories and the country’s 250th anniversary. It’s a deep dive into the heart of American illustration that the whole family will love. Just down the road, make sure to soak in the floral beauty of the Berkshire Botanical Garden.Get excited because the Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield is set to re-open at the end of June! Paired with the Berkshire Opera Festival, you’ll find an incredible mix of science, history, and world-class vocal performances that anchor our status as a premier cultural destination. These programs draw amazing artists and audiences from around the globe every single summer.In Pittsfield and beyond, Hancock Shaker Village offers a living history experience like no other. Do not miss the iconic round stone barn and the charming historic farm! After that, why not experience a refreshing tasting at Balderdash Cellars or Hilltop Orchards, where you’ll discover the finest local wines and ciders? If spirits are more your style, visitors should absolutely include a visit to Berkshire Mountain Distillers in Sheffield. Ready for some Gilded Age grandeur? Step into Ventfort Hall in Lenox or explore the fascinating ruins at Ashuntilly. Looking for something on the sweeter side? Stop by High Lawn Farm in Lee for rich, farm-fresh ice cream and a chance to say “hello” to the resident cows.For a touch of heritage, the Bidwell House Museum offers a stunning 18th-century setting nestled in the woods. Vacationers can also visit Arrowhead, the historic home of Herman Melville where he penned the legendary Moby Dick! Theater and performance are the lifeblood of the summer, with stages lighting up at the Great Barrington Public Theater, Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center and the Adams Theater.For outdoor enthusiasts, the Summer is THE season. Lace up the boots for a hike at Mahanna Cobble or explore the Mass Audubon Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary. Prefer two wheels? The Ashuwillticook Rail Trail is calling to you! For the ultimate adrenaline rush, book a rafting trip with Crab Apple Whitewater or soar through the sky on the Catamonster zipline at Catamount.The Berkshires’ food and hospitality scene is the delicious cherry on top! Farm-to-table dining is woven into the regions DNA, with vibrant farmers markets, artisan bakeries, and refined restaurants ready to wow the taste buds. Whether looking for a romantic boutique inn, a family-friendly retreat, or a rustic countryside stay, the choices of lodging in the Berkshrie are as warm and welcoming as the scenery. Come find your own summer rhythm shaped by art, music, food, and nature. The season is officially underway, and 1Berkshire cannot wait to see you exploring the villages, trails, and scenic routes!For more travel inspiration and planning, head over to berkshires.org.

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