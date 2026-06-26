The Digital-First Teaching Era is Here: ChalkFree helps Teachers Own it Without Losing What Makes Teaching Human

ChalkFree surfaces a curated, mostly-free selection of teaching tools, chosen by one test: does it amplify the moment learning happens, or does it add friction?

A free, teacher-facing initiative built on a simple idea: learning happens in moments between teachers and students. Technology should help create those moments

We're not asking teachers to adopt another platform or admire another catalog. We're filtering the noise down to what brings them closer to their students and getting out of the way.” — Amna Zara

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today OneScreen announced ChalkFree , a free initiative for K–12 teachers built around one conviction: the digital classroom is no longer optional, but teachers don't have to be resigned to it. They can own it. ChalkFree filters in the tools, flows, and ideas that amplify the moments learning actually happens, organized around the stages of a teacher's day, so the teacher can be fully present with the students in front of them.The premise is that teaching has always been one thing: a conversation between a person who knows something and a person who wants to. The tools have changed a hundred times, but the conversation hasn't. ChalkFree exists to keep that conversation whole in a classroom that now runs on panels, laptops, and apps."A teacher recently told us, 'I don't mind the new tools. I mind anything that gets between me and my students,'" said Amna Zara, Head of Product Marketing at OneScreen. "That's the only standard that has ever mattered in a classroom. ChalkFree is built on it. We're not asking teachers to adopt another platform or admire another catalog. We're filtering the noise down to what brings them closer to their students and getting out of the way."ChalkFree is organized the way teachers actually think about their work, filtered by the stage of the day, not by brand or feature:Before class — preparing: planning, lesson setup, the Sunday-night work.During class — teaching: the lesson, the questions, the moments that click.After class — wrapping up: grading, parent-teacher communication, and deciding what to do differently tomorrow.Inside each stage, ChalkFree surfaces a curated, mostly-free selection of teaching tools, chosen by one test: does it amplify the moment learning happens, or does it add friction? The discipline is in what's left out. ChalkFree is not a hub of everything; it's a short, trusted shortlist of what helps, alongside quick how-tos a teacher can act on the same day, without a webinar, a sales pitch, or a forty-page guide.ChalkFree isn't a product. It's a posture, a name for a teacher who is fully here, fully equipped, fully present in the moment that matters. A ChalkFree teacher uses what helps, makes it their own, and lets everything else fall away. The tools serve the teacher; the teacher serves the student; the interaction stays whole."The chalk era was a long, beautiful chapter. This one will be too," said Sufian Munir, CEO, OneScreen. "The tools are different. The teacher is the same. ChalkFree just makes more room for the part that was always the point."ChalkFree is free for any teacher in a digital classroom, with or without an interactive display, and is available now at chalkfree.com.About ChalkFreeChalkFree is a free, teacher-led initiative that filters in the tools, flows, and ideas that help teachers connect with students — organized around the stages of the teaching day. Built to work for any teacher in a digital classroom, with or without an interactive touchscreen, ChalkFree is founded on the belief that learning happens in the interaction between a teacher and a student, and technology's job is to protect and amplify that connection.About OneScreenOneScreen is a comprehensive technology innovator known for interactive displays, video walls, and AI-enhanced collaboration tools for education and business. The engineers and educators at OneScreen have led the market for more than a decade. Based in San Diego, CA, OneScreen has offices in Canada, Mexico, Pakistan, Colombia, and the UAE, alongside a network of partners around the globe. Connect with OneScreen on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

ChalkFree. The place for ideas and tools that are worth teachers' time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.