The Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival Celebrates 25 years

A quarter of a century of Wine! Food! & Fun!

RHINEBECK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival Returns to Rhinebeck for 25th Anniversary CelebrationTwo-day September event brings together hundreds vendors and thousands of guests at Dutchess County Fairgrounds.Twenty-five years ago, the Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival started with 22 vendors in a field. That was it. Some folding tables, a handful of local winemakers, and the hope that people would actually show up. They did. And they kept coming back.The festival returns September 12th and 13th, 2026, at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds in Rhinebeck, NY. What began as a modest gathering now draws over 10,000 guests across the weekend. Hundreds of vendors set up shop - wineries from across New York State, artisanal food producers, craft beverage makers, gourmet goods sellers, food trucks, and fine craft artists.Live entertainment runs both days. The Carrie Zazz Band headlines, having won best cover band in the Hudson Valley three consecutive years running. The demo stage hosts cooking sessions from Chef Vincent Tropepe and Chef Marcus Guiliano, two names the regional food scene knows well. Wine enthusiasts can catch sessions with Debbie Gioquindo, known locally as the Hudson Valley Wine Goddess, who breaks down what makes New York wines worth paying attention to.The festival has stayed committed to one thing since the beginning: putting Hudson Valley producers in front of people who want to buy directly from them. Wineries pour samples and sell bottles. Farmers talk about their growing practices. Cheesemakers explain aging techniques. The conversations happen face to face, which matters more than most marketing ever could.Beyond the tastings and demos, there's a beer tent pouring craft brews for guests who want a break from wine. Food trucks line the grounds and serve everything from wood-fired pizza to barbecue to Polish cuisine. Artisan vendors sell home goods, jewelry, specialty foods, gifts, and more.Tickets are available now through hudsonvalleywinefest.com. General admission covers entry and access to all sampling, entertainment, and demonstrations. VIP packages include early entry and more exclusive perks.The Dutchess County Fairgrounds sit about ninety minutes north of Manhattan, making the festival an easy day trip or weekend escape.Twenty-five years of celebrating New York wine, food, and the people who make both. The festival runs September 12th and 13th in Rhinebeck.

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