Patek Philippe Ref. 5070J Chronograph Leads $465K Miller & Miller Luxury Watch Auction

Patek Philippe Ref. 5070J Chronograph in 18K yellow gold with coveted black dial and original box and papers. (CA$84,700) Audemars Piguet Royal Oak E-Series in stainless steel, featuring Gérald Genta’s iconic luxury sports watch design. (CA$39,325) Rolex Ref. 116520 Daytona, complete factory set with original holographic caseback sticker. (CA$32,670)

Online-only June 24 sale featured 88 collectible wristwatches, achieving strong results across premier Swiss and German brands.

The sale brought tremendous energy and global competition to the block. The assortment showcased a remarkable diversity of blue-chip brands, rare reference models and complex horological complications” — Tom Hare

NEW HAMBURG, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Patek Philippe Ref. 5070J Chronograph realized $84,700 to lead all lots in Miller & Miller Auctions’ Luxury Watches sale held June 24, 2026; an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak E-Series achieved $39,325; and a Rolex Ref. 116520 Daytona brought $32,670 in a strong showing for blue-chip timepieces and modern collector favourites.All prices in this report are in Canadian dollars and include buyer’s premium.The 88-lot, online-only auction featured an exceptional selection of collectible wristwatches spanning many of the world’s most prestigious watchmakers. The sale grossed $465,547.50, attracting 727 registered bidders who placed more than 3,000 bids. Every lot sold, resulting in a 100 percent sell-through rate. Bidding was conducted through Miller & Miller Live and LiveAuctioneers, with lots closing sequentially and a live video feed enhancing the auction experience.“It was an absolute pleasure to be involved in last night's successful luxury watch sale,” said Tom Hare, Consignment Director for Watches at Miller & Miller Auctions. “The sale brought tremendous energy and global competition to the block. The assortment showcased a remarkable diversity of blue-chip brands, rare reference models and complex horological complications.”The top lot of the sale, Lot 53, a Patek Philippe Ref. 5070J Chronograph, sold for $84,700. Produced in 18K yellow gold and offered by its original owner, the investment-grade chronograph featured the highly sought-after black dial configuration, a 42mm case, original box and papers, and an additional factory strap. Powered by a celebrated Lemania-based manual-wind movement, the Ref. 5070 is widely regarded as one of the most important modern chronographs produced by Patek Philippe and remains a cornerstone of contemporary collecting.Lot 51, an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak E-Series, realized $39,325. Crafted in stainless steel with the Royal Oak's signature octagonal bezel secured by eight gold screws, the watch represents one of the most influential designs in modern horology. Designed by Gérald Genta and credited with creating the luxury sports watch category, this late-1990s E-Series example attracted spirited bidding and significantly exceeded its estimate.Lot 52, a Rolex Ref. 116520 Daytona, achieved $32,670. Introduced as the first Daytona powered by Rolex's in-house calibre 4130 automatic movement, the reference marked a major milestone in the evolution of the iconic racing chronograph. Preserved in exceptional condition and offered as a complete factory set, the watch retained its original green holographic caseback sticker, a feature highly prized by collectors.Lot 49, a Rolex Ref. 18078 Day-Date “President” with bark-finish bezel and bracelet, sold for $29,040. Produced circa 1980 in solid 18K yellow gold, the watch showcased one of Rolex's most distinctive decorative finishes. Consigned by its original owner and accompanied by its original box and documentation, the watch embodied the prestige and craftsmanship associated with the flagship Day-Date model.Lot 50, a Glashütte Original Ref. 1-37-01-01-05-30 Senator Chronograph Panorama Date, realized $24,200. Crafted in 18K rose gold and powered by the in-house Calibre 37-01 flyback chronograph movement, the watch highlighted the technical excellence of modern German watchmaking. Presented in virtually unused condition with box and papers, the timepiece attracted strong interest from collectors of Saxon horology.Lot 48, a Rolex Ref. 126610LV “Starbucks” Submariner Date, brought $19,360. Featuring the coveted green Cerachrom bezel paired with a black dial, the modern sports watch remains one of Rolex's most desirable contemporary references. Offered complete with its original box and warranty card and showing no signs of wear, the watch drew competitive bidding throughout the sale.Lot 43, a Breitling Ref. H22360 Chrono-Matic Limited Edition, achieved $13,310. Produced in 18K rose gold and numbered 241 of only 250 examples worldwide, the chronograph was offered as a complete factory set by its original owner. Its rarity, condition, and limited production made it a standout among collectors of modern Breitling watches.Lot 45, a Jaeger-LeCoultre Calibre 101 Platinum Diamond Bracelet watch, also realized $13,310. Housing the legendary Calibre 101 movement—the smallest mechanical movement ever produced—the platinum and diamond-set watch reflected both horological innovation and high jewelry craftsmanship. The movement gained worldwide recognition when a custom Calibre 101 watch was worn by Queen Elizabeth II at her 1953 coronation.The sale demonstrated continued strength in the collector watch market, with bidders competing aggressively for rare references, complete factory sets, and examples with exceptional provenance and condition.To watch a brief YouTube recap of the auction highlights, click here: https://youtu.be/M4wLPMYU3iE “We extend our deepest gratitude to our consignors who entrusted us with these exceptional timepieces,” Hare said. “Sincere thanks also go out to our global community of buyers, whose passionate and competitive bidding drove such strong results across the entire catalogue. Watching these historic pieces pass to their next chapters caps off a thrilling evening and we look forward to carrying this momentum into our Fall 2026 sale.”Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. has a full slate of upcoming sales, including:• September 12, 2026: Advertising & Petroliana• September 13, 2026: General Store & Soda Advertising• September 27, 2026: Pre-1980 Sports Cards – The Spezowka Collection• October 7, 2026: Decoys• October 8, 2026: Post-War Canadian Folk Art• October 9, 2026: Pottery & Bottles• October 10, 2026: CanadianaMiller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. is Canada’s trusted seller of high-value collections and is always accepting quality consignments. The firm specializes in watches, art, antiques, and high-value collectibles, providing collectors with a reliable platform to buy and sell.To consign a single piece, an estate, or an entire collection, call (519) 573-3710 or email info@millerandmillerauctions.com. To learn more about Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. and upcoming sales, visit www.MillerandMillerAuctions.com

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