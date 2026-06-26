A Golden Anniversary for the Guardians of New York City’s Urban Forest

Trees New York 50th Logo Toasting the success of 50 years of Trees New York (Photo Credit: Neha Gautam) Doug Marron and colleagues from Raymond James (Photo Credit: Neha Gautam) Sam Bishop, Andrew Newman and Emily Rubin (Photo Credit: Neha Gautam) Nelson Villarrubia and Sam Bishop (Photo Credit: Neha Gautam)

Trees New York Celebrates 50 Years of Planting, Preserving and Protecting NYC’s Urban Forest with fundraiser looking ahead to October's City of Forest Day

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trees New York, one of New York City’s most enduring environmental nonprofits, celebrated its 50th anniversary with a special fundraiser at Festival Cafe NYC on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.The anniversary celebration brought together supporters, environmental advocates, civic leaders and friends of the organization for an evening marking five decades of planting, preserving and protecting New York City’s urban forest. Founded in 1976, Trees New York has built a citywide legacy rooted in education, volunteerism and community participation, with programs spanning Citizen Pruner training, youth environmental literacy, tree plantings, stewardship initiatives and neighborhood greening projects across the five boroughs.The event featured an open bar, hors d’oeuvres and a celebration of the organization’s past, present and future. Proceeds from the evening supported Trees New York’s programs and its continued work to strengthen the city’s tree canopy for future generations. A special auction and raffle raised additional funds for the charity’s work.“For 50 years, Trees New York has helped New Yorkers understand that trees are not just part of the landscape — they are essential infrastructure, community anchors and living symbols of resilience,” said Nelson Villarrubia, Executive Director. “This anniversary is both a celebration of what has been accomplished and a renewed call to action for the next generation of urban forest stewards.”The milestone year comes as New York City prepares for the return of City of Forest Day on Saturday, October 3rd, 2026. Presented by Forest for All NYC in partnership with citywide organizations, the annual day of activities brings together communities, parks groups, environmental advocates and volunteers for a celebration of trees, parks, street plantings, community gardens and woodlands. Trees New York is participating in City of Forest Day alongside its coalition partners at Forest for All NYC.Trees New York’s mission is to plant, preserve and protect New York City’s urban forest through education and community participation. Its work includes the renowned Citizen Pruner program, through which New Yorkers are trained in street tree care, as well as youth environmental education, tree planting and stewardship initiatives designed to empower residents to care for the green infrastructure in their own neighborhoods.As the organization enters its next half-century, Trees New York continues to champion a healthier, greener and more resilient city, reminding New Yorkers that the urban forest belongs to everyone — and that everyone has a role to play in protecting it.

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