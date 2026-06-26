USCYBERCOM and Kimbrough team up for on-site mental health care for cyber force

By U.S. Cyber Command Public Affairs

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md.- U.S. Cyber Command's military workforce now has access to on-site licensed mental health professionals thanks to a partnership with Fort Meade’s Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center.

The new service was unveiled during an open house on May 11, where the command surgeon and command psychologist, as well as consulting and clinical care providers, presented available and upcoming resources.

Joe Gelineau, USCYBERCOM deputy chief of staff, attended the open house and shared his excitement about the new program.

“The new embedded mental health resource comes at a fitting time as the nation observes Mental Health Awareness Month,” said Gelineau. “The command is very excited about this, and it underscores our commitment to prioritize the well-being of our cyber military force by providing easier access to mental healthcare as they carry out critical national security missions.”

According to U.S. Army Maj. CJ McAulay, USCYBERCOM’s command psychologist, officials planned the initiative for more than a year before clinical care officially began on May 12. The command now has two mental health providers operating directly within USCYBERCOM spaces. As demand for services grows, the partnership between USCYBERCOM and Kimbrough provides an opportunity for up to five embedded mental health professionals to work across multiple days per week.

McAulay, who previously worked with U.S. Army Special Operations, noted that the cyber force faces unique challenges due to the relentless nature of their mission.

"Where special operations and cyber are similar is that their units are always in the fight,” McAulay said. “However, an important difference is the persistence with which their respective personnel are engaged with the adversary.

He explained that while there is a clearer rotation of personnel between periods of training, deployment, and recovery in Special Operations Forces, cyber personnel are "almost never out of the fight."

While the fast-paced environment and direct connection to national priorities are highly motivating, “the personnel price of persistent engagement is real,” McAulay said. “It can present challenges related to managing burnout amidst disrupted patterns of healthy living in the areas of sleep, exercise, nutrition, and social interaction."

The new embedded model aims to give the military cyber force back their time, said Mark Heithaus, Licensed Certified Social Worker-Clinical, one of the new embedded mental health providers.

“On average, going to the clinic on main base is about three hours of their day,” Heithaus said. “This causes stress on the individual and workforce, which causes pressure to not seek care. By having embedded mental health care, we are giving back time.”

McAulay emphasized that the cyber force should consider their mental health on par in terms of importance with their physical, social and spiritual health as they are all linked. He also shared that the command is continuing to explore innovative ways to improve access to mental health care.

Lastly, McAulay wanted to encourage the force, “Please do not suffer in silence! Addressing mental health will help to not only keep you in the fight here at the Command, but decades of research suggest that resolving maladaptive thinking and behavior actually helps to maintain your security clearance, while of course improving quality of life and relationships.”

Service members can schedule an appointment to see an embedded mental health care professional by contacting the Nurse Care Manager at 301-677-8895.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is always available. Call or text 988 or chat on 988lifeline.org. This resource connects you with trained counselors who can help you get the help you need, 24/7.