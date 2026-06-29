Alexium Expands Global PCM Platform with Micronal Integration to Deliver Next-Generation Thermal Management Solutions

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Expanded vertically integrated platform strengthens supply chain, accelerates innovation, & broadens application capabilities across industry applications.

Alexium International Group Limited (ASX:AJX)

Our expanded PCM platform allows us to collaborate closely with customers to engineer solutions optimized for duration of cooling, thermal regulation, manufacturability, and end-user comfort.” — Billy Blackburn, Alexium CEO

GREER, SC, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alexium International Group Limited (“Alexium”) today announced the continued expansion of its global phase change material (“PCM”) platform through the integration of the highly recognized Micronal technology portfolio acquired as part of Alexium’s acquisition of Microtek Laboratories.Through the acquisition, Alexium obtained ownership of the Micronal intellectual property portfolio and related PCM technologies, significantly strengthening the company’s vertically integrated thermal management platform and expanding its capabilities across coatings, foams, laminates, fibers, and textile applications.Micronal has long been recognized within the textile and thermal management industries as a pioneering microencapsulated PCM technology platform used across a broad range of performance applications. By integrating the Micronal platform into Alexium’s broader innovation ecosystem, customers now gain access to expanded formulation flexibility, domestic manufacturing capabilities, advanced application development support, and a wider portfolio of thermal management solutions engineered for specific end-use requirements.“Micronal carries strong recognition within the marketplace as one of the foundational PCM technologies in thermal management,” said Billy Blackburn, CEO of Alexium. “Through the Microtek acquisition, Alexium now owns the Micronal intellectual property portfolio and is uniquely positioned to build upon that legacy with expanded manufacturing capabilities, vertically integrated development, and next-generation innovation across thermal management technologies.”Alexium’s expanded PCM platform supports applications across bedding, performance apparel, footwear, protective textiles, industrial materials, and technical textile markets. The company’s portfolio now includes multiple specialized thermal management platforms designed to address varying performance, manufacturing, and sustainability objectives, including:Micronal for proven microencapsulated PCM performance across diverse industry applications from textiles and mattresses, building materials and construction, performance & comfort apparel, and industrial applications- NexTek microencapsulated PCM solutions for formulators seeking high thermal effusivity.- VivTek microencapsulated PCM for formulators seeking the highest cooling capacity on the market with a sustainability story- AlexiCoolformulated coatings engineered for mattress systems, foam applications, and system-level thermal regulation- BioCoolformulated coatings supporting bio-based thermal management solutions- Future next-generation technologies currently under development focused on sustainability and advanced encapsulation architecturesThe integration further enhances Alexium’s ability to support customers with application-specific thermal management strategies rather than one-size-fits-all cooling technologies.As part of the expanded platform strategy, Alexium is leveraging its in-house testing, formulation, and predictive modeling capabilities to help customers evaluate PCM performance across complete systems rather than isolated material tests alone. This includes the company’s recently introduced Predictive Thermal Profile platform, designed to model and evaluate thermal regulation performance across multi-layer product constructions.“With increasing demand for meaningful cooling performance, brands are looking beyond simple cool-to-the-touch claims toward more holistic thermal management strategies,” Blackburn added. “Our expanded PCM platform allows us to collaborate closely with customers to engineer solutions optimized for duration of cooling, thermal regulation, manufacturability, and end-user comfort.”The integration of Micronal into Alexium’s vertically integrated platform also strengthens domestic supply chain capabilities and reinforces the company’s long-term commitment to innovation across advanced thermal management materials.For more information about Alexium’s thermal management technologies, visit alexiuminternational.com.About Alexium International Group LimitedAlexium International is an advanced materials and specialty chemicals company focused on developing and commercializing high-performance thermal management and flame-retardant technologies for bedding, apparel, defense, industrial, and technical textile applications. Through its portfolio of PCM and protective chemistry platforms, Alexium partners with global manufacturers and brands to deliver next-generation performance solutions engineered for comfort, protection, and sustainability.

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