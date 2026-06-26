Seal Coat Operations to Impact Traffic on Route U in New Madrid County

SIKESTON – Contractor crews will be making driving surface improvements with a 12-foot width restriction on Route U in New Madrid County.

This section of roadway is located from Route D to Route 61.

Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, July 6 through Monday, Aug. 31 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Drivers should anticipate short, intermittent lane closures and traffic will be directed with the use of flaggers and a pilot car.

Seal coats are a pavement repair process that is used by MoDOT on roads with lower traffic volumes to maximize available resources and extend the life of the roadway. Hot emulsion oil is sprayed onto the surface of the road, followed by finely ground rocks which are then compacted to adhere to the roadway. Excess material is swept off the surface, leaving an improved roadway that will hold up longer against the elements.

The method costs about one third the amount of a traditional asphalt overlay. The treatment keeps water from penetrating the surface, extends the life of the roadway up to seven years, and provides improved traction.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact Resident Engineer Matt Wilkerson at 573-472-9013, MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636), or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

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