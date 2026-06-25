President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a telephone conversation with National Leader of the Turkmen People, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov
AZERBAIJAN, June 25 - 25 June 2026, 20:30
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a telephone conversation with National Leader of the Turkmen People, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on June 25.
During the call, the two sides emphasized the importance of the traditionally productive cooperation in such fields as culture, science, education, and sports.
They also exchanged views on the priority areas of bilateral relations.
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