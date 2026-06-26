Pemberton Personal Injury Law Firm to Give Away 500 Backpacks Filled with School Supplies at Annual Back-to-School Bash

Pemberton Personal Injury Law Firm

Families Invited to Enjoy Free Backpacks, Food, Games, and Meet Wisconsin Badgers Quarterback Colton Joseph

This event is one of our favorite traditions because it brings families together, supports local students, and gives us the opportunity to invest directly in the communities we serve.” — Will Pemberton

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pemberton Personal Injury Law Firm is proud to announce the return of its annual Back-to-School Bash on Friday, July 10, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., where the firm will give away 500 backpacks filled with school supplies to local students as they prepare for the upcoming school year.The free community event will feature face painting, balloon artists, food trucks, music, games, and family-friendly activities. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet University of Wisconsin quarterback Colton Joseph, who will be on-site taking photos and signing autographs from 4-5pm.Families are encouraged to preregister online at pembertonpi.com/backpack-giveaway/ , though backpacks will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last."We believe every child deserves to start the school year with confidence and the tools they need to succeed," said Will Pemberton, founder of Pemberton Personal Injury Law Firm. "This event is one of our favorite traditions because it brings families together, supports local students, and gives us the opportunity to invest directly in the communities we serve."As a proud supporter of Wisconsin Athletics and active partner in communities across the state, Pemberton Personal Injury Law Firm regularly invests in initiatives that support Wisconsin families both inside and outside the courtroom. The annual backpack giveaway has become one of the firm's signature community events, helping hundreds of students begin the school year prepared and ready to learn."Badger fans are the best in the country, and I'm excited to meet so many of them while giving back to the community," said Colton Joseph, quarterback for the Wisconsin Badgers. "I'm grateful to partner with Pemberton to help local students get ready for a great school year."Event DetailsWhat: Pemberton Back-to-School Bash & Backpack GiveawayWhen: Friday, July 10, 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.Where: Brittingham Park; 829 W. Washington Ave., Madison, WI 53715Cost: FREE!For more information or to preregister, visit pembertonpi.com/backpack-giveaway.About Pemberton Personal Injury Law FirmPemberton Personal Injury Law Firm is a Wisconsin personal injury law firm dedicated to helping accident victims and their families recover physically, emotionally, and financially after an injury. The firm's experienced Wisconsin personal injury lawyers handle car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, wrongful death claims, slip and fall injuries, dog bites, pedestrian and bicycle accidents, rideshare accidents, traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, catastrophic injuries, nursing home abuse, and product liability cases.With offices serving clients throughout Wisconsin, Pemberton has earned a reputation for delivering exceptional results and client service, reflected in more than 1,100 five-star Google reviews. Beyond the courtroom, the firm is deeply committed to supporting local communities through charitable initiatives, educational programs, youth events, and partnerships that strengthen the communities it proudly serves.Guided by The Pemberton Promise, the firm fights relentlessly for injured clients, prepares every case as if it will go to trial, and never charges a fee unless it wins.

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