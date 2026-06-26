Inaugural Animal Longevity Summit to Convene Leading Geroscience-Focused Aging Researchers and Industry in Toronto

Two-day scientific summit on October 1-2, 2026 will bring together the people building the emerging field of animal and cross-species longevity science

The goal is simple: help our animals live longer, healthier lives, and do it through serious, evidence-led science,” — Vyom Goel

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TORONTO, Canada - June 26th, 2026 - The Animal Longevity Summit (ALOS) today announced its inaugural two-day event, taking place October 1-2, 2026 in Toronto. The summit will gather leading researchers, geroscience-focused veterinarians, biotechnology companies, and investors around a fast-emerging scientific question: how the biology of aging can be measured, slowed, and translated into longer, healthier lives - beginning with animals.The field is moving quickly from theory toward real-world data. Long-running efforts such as the Dog Aging Project , alongside a growing number of veterinary clinical studies, are producing the first generation of evidence on aging interventions in animals - work with direct implications for both animal and human healthspan. ALOS is designed as the first dedicated forum where this cross-species translational science is presented in one place."There's a thriving field around human longevity, yet animal longevity - which may hold some of the most important clues to human aging - has lacked a dedicated scientific home. We built the Animal Longevity Summit to change that. The goal is simple: help our animals live longer, healthier lives, and do it through serious, evidence-led science," said Vyom Goel, Founder, Animal Longevity Summit.The program is organized around eight scientific tracks spanning canine longevity and animal healthspan, comparative biology of aging, model and non-model organisms, biomarkers and aging clocks, interventions and therapeutics, veterinary geroscience, and cross-species translation to human health. The format features headline keynotes, featured talks, and two postdoc research showcases drawn from an open Call for Abstracts.Confirmed speakers include Dr. Matt Kaeberlein (Dog Aging Project), Dr. Vera Gorbunova (University of Rochester), Dr. Aubrey de Grey ( LEV Foundation ), Dr. Varun Dwaraka (TruDiagnostic), Liz Parrish (BioViva), and Dr. Raghav Sehgal (Yale), with many others confirmed and invited. The full agenda will be announced in the coming weeks.The summit also reflects growing industry engagement with the field. Genflow Biosciences (LSE:GENF) recently announced it will present data from its SLAB study of gene therapy in aged beagles at ALOS - one of several companies and research groups bringing new datasets to the Toronto meeting.Registration and program details are available at animallongevitysummit.com.About the Animal Longevity SummitThe Animal Longevity Summit (ALOS) is a scientific summit dedicated to advancing the study of aging and healthspan in animals, with a canine-priority anchor and animal-wide scope. ALOS brings together researchers, geroscience-focused veterinarians, industry, and funders to accelerate the translation of aging biology into real-world healthspan gains. The inaugural summit takes place October 1-2, 2026 in Toronto, Canada.Media contact:Vyom Goel, Founderanimallongevitysummit@gmail.comanimallongevitysummit.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.