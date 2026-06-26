Texora Sourcing Introduces Flexible Knitwear Manufacturing Program Supporting Low-MOQ and Scalable Export Production

Tiruppur-based knitwear manufacturer combines low-MOQ production with scalable manufacturing through a network of more than 20 specialized factory partners.

Today's apparel brands need manufacturing partners that can support both first production runs and future growth. Flexible production planning makes that transition more efficient.” — Sivasakthi

TIRUPPUR, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, June 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- exora Sourcing today announced the launch of a flexible knitwear manufacturing program designed to support apparel startups, emerging fashion brands, private-label businesses, and international buyers seeking both low-volume production and scalable export manufacturing from Tiruppur, India's leading knitwear manufacturing hub.

The program has been developed in response to changing sourcing requirements across the global apparel industry, where many brands now introduce collections through smaller production runs before expanding into larger commercial volumes. By offering production from 100 pieces per color, with a minimum total order quantity of 500 pieces, the initiative enables businesses to move from product development to commercial manufacturing without committing to traditional high-volume production at the outset.

The manufacturing model combines dedicated production capabilities with a network of more than 20 specialized knitwear factories across Tiruppur. Each order is allocated according to garment type, technical requirements, production capacity, and delivery schedules, allowing customers to begin with smaller quantities while maintaining access to larger manufacturing resources as their businesses grow.

The coordinated production network supports a broad range of knitted apparel, including T-shirts, oversized T-shirts, polo shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, joggers, shorts, activewear, loungewear, sleepwear, kidswear, and private-label garment collections. As production volumes increase, manufacturing can be expanded through partner facilities capable of handling high-capacity export programs without disrupting established production workflows.

Garment Manufacturing services include fabric sourcing, knitting, dyeing, compacting, product development, pattern making, sampling, grading, cutting, printing, embroidery, sewing, washing, finishing, quality inspection, packing, labeling, and export documentation. Every production stage is coordinated to maintain consistency from initial sample approval through final shipment.

To meet the sourcing requirements of international customers, production can be assigned to manufacturing partners holding globally recognized certifications where required, including GOTS, OEKO-TEX, BSCI, WRAP, and other customer-specified compliance standards. Factory selection is based on the technical, quality, and compliance requirements of each individual project.

The manufacturing program is designed to support businesses at different stages of growth, from entrepreneurs launching their first apparel collection to established retailers and brands requiring reliable production capacity for recurring export orders. By combining low minimum order quantities with a scalable manufacturing network, the program provides a structured production pathway that adapts as customer requirements evolve.

Texora Sourcing currently supports export-oriented manufacturing for customers across North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, the Middle East, and additional international markets, with a continued focus on knitted garment manufacturing from Tiruppur.

About Texora Sourcing

Texora Sourcing is a knitwear manufacturer and export sourcing company based in Tiruppur, India. Specializing in knitted garments, the company provides product development, apparel manufacturing, quality supervision, and export coordination through its own manufacturing capabilities and a network of specialized factory partners, supporting international brands, retailers, wholesalers, and private-label businesses.

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