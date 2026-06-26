Black Women Lawyers Association of Central Florida installs 2026-27 Executive Board

Celebrates successful inaugural year with Bar Past President Rosalyn Sia Baker-Barnes and YLD Past President Arti Hirani

The BWLACF 2026-27 board was installed June 16 during the organization's End-of-Year Celebration and Installation Ceremony. Pictured above are Brooke Jamison-Cottrell, parliamentarian, from left; Ashley Wright Felix, co-founder and immediate past president; Krystal Yearwood-Moise, at-large member; Tashanna Hammond, at-large member; Lenora Easter, first vice president; Rebekah Taylor, founder and president; Kyjah Chandler, second vice president; Lauren Williams, general counsel; and judicial liaisons, Judge Gabrielle Sanders-Morency and Judge Alicia Peyton Robinson. In its first year, the association has grown to more than 170 members and hosted more than 14 events.

The Black Women Lawyers Association of Central Florida (BWLACF) celebrated the conclusion of its inaugural year and the installation of its 2026-27 executive board during its End-of-Year Celebration and Installation Ceremony at the Lake Mary Events Center on June 16.

Special guests Florida Bar Immediate Past President Rosalyn Sia Baker-Barnes and Florida Bar Young Lawyers Division Immediate Past President Arti Hirani joined BWLCF President Rebekah Taylor (center) at the association's year-end celebration.

Among the attorneys, judges, elected officials, law students, Bar candidates, and community leaders from across Central Florida that gathered for the event were special guests, Florida Bar Immediate Past President Rosalyn Sia Baker-Barnes and Florida Bar Young Lawyers Division Immediate Past President Arti Hirani.

Rebekah Taylor, BWLACF co-founder and co-owner of RT & AP Mediation Law Group, will serve as the organization's president.

"The tremendous growth and engagement we experienced during our first year confirms the need for an organization dedicated to uplifting, connecting, and empowering Black women in the legal profession," said Taylor. "We are excited to build upon this strong foundation as we continue expanding our impact throughout Central Florida."

Taylor currently serves in several leadership roles, including co-chair of The Florida Bar Member Outreach Committee, treasurer of The Florida Bar Alternative Dispute Resolution Section, executive council member of The Florida Bar Solo and Small Firm Section, and secretary of the National Bar Association's Alternative Dispute Resolution Section.

Judge Alicia L. Latimore of the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court of Florida administered the oath of office to the incoming board.

The BWLCF Executive Board includes:

Judge Gabrielle Sanders-Morency – judicial liaison

Judge Alicia Peyton Robinson – judicial liaison

Rebekah Taylor – founder and president

Ashley Wright Felix – founder and immediate past president

Lenora Easter – first vice president

Kyjah Chandler – second vice president

Breona Gamble Harrison – treasurer

Vernesha Mayweather Sprauve – secretary

Brooke Jamison-Cottrell – parliamentarian

Tashanna Hammond – at-large member

Krystal Yearwood-Moise – at-large member

Lauren Williams – general counsel

Since its founding, the BWLACF has grown to more than 170 members and hosted more than 14 events, including its signature programs, “Sister Circles: Linking Legacy & Leadership” and “The Summit: Power in the Profession.” The organization also hosted five "Power Luncheons" and collaborated with numerous legal and community partners, including the Orange County Bar Association, Paul C. Perkins Bar Association, Hispanic Bar Association of Central Florida, Seminole County Florida Association for Women Lawyers, and the student organizations at Florida A&M University College of Law and Barry University School of Law.

BWLACF says its 2026–2027 theme, "Rooted & Rising: Whole, Well, and Worthy in the Work of Justice," reflects the organization’s commitment to supporting the professional and personal well-being of its members while advancing excellence in the legal profession.

Taylor has stated that she will institute a Wellness Committee to further advance the organization’s mission, as BWLACF continues to create mentorship and sponsorship pathways, encourage leadership development, promote engagement in the legal and policy landscape, and advocate issues affecting its members and the communities they serve.

For more information visit www.BWLACF.org.