Sonya Howard Joins Women in Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sonya Howard, founder of Growing Wings, LLC, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how empowerment, dignity, and purpose-driven leadership can transform outcomes for individuals with intellectual disabilities.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Howard explores why care models should focus on building independence rather than fostering dependency, and breaks down how structured skill development, mission-driven teams, and sustainable business models can create lasting impact for residents and their communities.Sonya’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/sonya-howard

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