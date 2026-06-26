Lana Hailemariam Joins Women in Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lana Hailemariam, CEO of StandUP, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how resilience, accountability, and long-term vision can help leaders navigate adversity and create lasting impact.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Hailemariam explores why taking ownership of financial decisions is essential for sustainable growth and breaks down how resilience, strategic planning, and strong banking relationships can help entrepreneurs overcome setbacks and accelerate progress toward their goals.Lana’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/lana-hailemariam

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.