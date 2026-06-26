NCDEQ Division of Water Resources urges caution around discolored water

As the Fourth of July holiday approaches, the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality's Division of Water Resources (DWR) reminds the public to avoid contact with discolored water that could indicate the presence of an algal bloom.

Algae are naturally occurring in all waterbodies. Algae are the base of the food web that supports aquatic organisms and our state’s fisheries. However, certain environmental conditions can cause rapid algal cell growth, leading to algal blooms. These conditions include increased nutrients (nitrogen and phosphorus), elevated temperatures, increased sunlight and low or no water flow.



Certain algae can create toxins that can lead to adverse health effects in humans, pets and aquatic organisms. Blooms with excessive growth that could potentially cause negative impacts to people, animals or the environment are called harmful algal blooms. HABS cannot be identified simply by looking at a bloom.

Based on preliminary reports received through the reporting tool, DEQ may collect water samples for further testing if an investigation is needed and resources are available. Samples are sent back to the Algae Lab for analysis. Detailed reports with a high-quality photo, contact information and description help staff identify priorities for investigation, such as blooms in publicly accessible, recreational waterways.



N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Division of Public Health (DPH) routinely encourages the public to avoid contact with large accumulations of algae and to prevent children and pets from swimming or ingesting water in an algal bloom. Remember: When in doubt, stay out.



DPH suggests the following steps to safeguard against algal blooms:

If your pet appears to stumble, stagger, or collapse after being in a pond, lake or river, seek veterinary care immediately.